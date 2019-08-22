Beef steers sell to £1,421 at Ballymena Mart

440 beef cattle cleared readily to 212p per kg for a 610kg Charolais heifer, steers to 209 pence for a 680kg Charolais, beef cows to 178p for a 600kg Limousin, heavy Friesian cows to 122 pence.

Beef heifers sold to: R McCurdy, Broughshane Char 610kg £1293 (212), Lim 590kg £1244 (211), Char 600kg £1254 (209), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Lim 580kg £1212 (209), J McKeague, Ballycastle Char 650kg £1332 (205), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 570kg £1162 (204), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Lim 660kg £1333 (202), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Char 670kg £1353 (202), John McDevitt, Limavady Lim 570kg £1144 (200), A Mawhinney Lim 580kg £1160 (200), John B McDevitt Char 590kg £1174 (199), A Mawhinney Lim 550kg £1094 (199), J McKinley AA 640kg £1228 (192), C McCroary, Broughshane AA 530kg £1012 (191), John McDevitt Char 600kg £1140 (190).

Beef steers sold to: Local farmer Char 680kg £1421 (209), Char 620kg £1289 (208), Char 660kg £1372 (208), Michael Coyle, Pomeroy Char 580kg £1206 (208), Lim 650kg £1352 (208), Char 640kg £1324 (207), local farmer Char 650kg £1339 (206), James Lamont, Ahoghill Lim 640kg £1318 (206), Lim 680kg £1400 (206), local farmer Char 710kg £1448 (204), J McKinley, Bushmills AA 600kg £1224 (204), local farmer Char 640kg £1299 (203), James Lamont Lim 670kg £1360 (203), Lim 690kg £1393 (202), J Dunlop, Ballymoney Char 670kg £1346 (201), local farmer BB 660kg £1326 (201).

Beef cows sold to: M Diamond, Garvagh Lim 600kg £1068 (178), Kelly Bros, Ballymena BB 670kg £1125 (168), RW Calvin, Ballymoney Lim 580kg £951 (164), R Shaw, Rasharkin Lim 670kg £1072 (160), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Blonde 730kg £1168 (160), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Lim 770kg £1232 (160), John McKeague, Dunloy Blonde 710kg £1128 (159), WP and H Esler, Islandmagee Lim 560kg £884 (158), R Shaw, Rasharkin Lim 550kg £836 (152), JG OConnor, Limavady Lim 750kg £1140 (152), D Diamond, Bellaghy SHB 790kg £1200 (152), Kenneth McCready, Dromore Here 710kg £1065 (150), local farmer Lim 840kg £1251 (149), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare Lim 690kg £1021 (148), Kelly Bros, Ballymena ST 690kg £1014 (147), R Shaw, Rasharkin Lim 530kg £779 (147).

Friesian cows sold to: R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 710kg £866 (122), 770kg £924 (120), Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner 1130kg £1344 (119), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 780kg £912 (117), TR Lilburn, Dromore 630kg £737 (117), BJ McAlister, Mosside 660kg £772 (117), local farmer 670kg £770 (115), TR Lilburn, Dromore 710kg £809 (114), G Connon, Aldergrove 650kg £741 (114), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 810kg £915 (113), R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 680kg £768 (113), BJ McAlister 680kg £761 (112), RJ Beattie, Dunloy 630kg £693 (110), R Turtle and Co 680kg £748 (110), G Connon 670kg £730 (109), D and G McVicker, Ballymoney 610kg £664 (109).

Friesian steers sold to: A Mawhinney, Bellaghy 740kg £1139 (154), Philip McKnight, Moneymore 680kg £1040 (153), I Suffern, Crumlin 470kg £714 (152), Philip McKnight 610kg £902 (148), Oswald Nicholl 720kg £1015 (141), Philip McKnight 600kg £840 (140), H Simms, Carrick 560kg £756 (135), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 510kg £683 (134), 490kg £656 (134), RJ McDowell, Gleno 540kg £723 (134), 630kg £819 (130), RJ Gage, Clough 540kg £702 (130), I Suffern 510kg £663 (130), J and S McElnay 540kg £685 (127), RJ Gage 470kg £578 (123), J and S McElnay 540kg £648 (120).

Dairy cattle sold to £1680 for a calved heifer from S McClenaghan, Antrim. Ruling prices: S McClenaghan £1680, £1570, Robert McCluggage, Larne £1520, Martin Conlon, Newtownhamilton £1360, £1300, Mrs Elizabeth Boyd, Moira £1300, J McCann, Lurgan £1250, Martin Conlon £1230, £1200, Mrs E Boyd £1080.

Breeding bulls sold to: Harry Heron, Newtownards Char £1950, Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Lim £1670, R Morton, Ballymena AA £1650, J Wilson, Ballyclare Lim £1610, Robert Clyde Lim £1580.

Top prices for breeding cattle was £1950 for a Char bull, cows with calves to £1580 for a Sim with heifer calf.

Ruling prices: DD McDowell, Newtownards Sim cow and heifer calf £1580, George Barr, Larne BB cow and bull calf £1300, BB cow and bull calf £1300, H Kennedy, Ballynure cow and heifer calf £1280, Richard Creith, Bushmills Spk cow and bull calf £1280, Spk cow and heifer calf £1280, H Griffin, Toome BB cow and heifer calf £1260, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill BB cow and heifer calf £1200, Graeme Martin, Broughshane St cow and heifer calf £1180, D Carson, Nutts Corner Lim cow and bull calf £1160, DD McDowell SHB cow and heifer calf £1150, D Carson, Nutts Corner Lim cow and bull calf £1150, George Barr, Larne BB cow and bull calf £1150, H Kennedy, Ballynure Sim cow and heifer calf £1100, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough FKV cow and heifer calf £1050.

255 lots in the calf ring sold well to £575 for a 4 month old Lim bull, heifer calves to £560 for an Angus of a similar age. Baby calves to £450 for a Char bull.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Lim £575, A Abbott, Lisburn Lim £570, D and I Dunlop Lim £550, Lim £540, Henry farms, Armoy (2) Char £525, P McConnell, Ligoniel Char £520, WJ McBride, Magherafelt AA £500, Henry farms Char £470, P McConnell Lim £470, WJ McBride AA £465, Henry farms Char £450, local farmer Char £450, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £445, Samuel Brennan, Larne BB £445, Andrew Abraham, Antrim BB £445, S Gregg, Glarryford AA £440, Leslie Wilson, Doagh AA £440, WJ McBride, Magherafelt AA £440, local farmer Lim £430, Vincent Laverty, Randalstown Char £420, Samuel Brennan BB £410, Lim £410, WJ McBride, M’felt AA £410.

Heifer calves sold to: WJ McBride, Magherafelt AA £560, D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Lim £460, Henry farms, Armoy BB £445, P McConnell, Ligoniel Char £445, Lim £440, Henry farms, Armoy Char £430, D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Lim £425, Henry farms Char £420, WJ McBride AA £415, AA £405, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £400, WAF Hanna, Armoy AA £400, WJ McBride, M’felt AA £400, SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare BB £390, WAF Hanna AA £385, AA £380, WJ McBride AA £375, Harry Park, Ballymena AA £370, Henry farms Char £360, Wm Warwick, Moorfields BB £360, WAF Hanna AA £360, SJC Woodburn AA £355, local farmer AA £350, P McConnell Lim £340.

Friesian bull calves sold to: WAF Hanna, Armoy (2) £230, local farmer (2) £215, W and F Hill, Randalstown (5) £155, J and D Glass, Ballymena (4) £145, John Patterson, Crumlin (5) £145, WJ Campbell, Lisburn £140, local farmer £135, WJ Campbell, Lisburn £130, local farmer £105, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £100.

270 weanlings sold well to 335p per kg for a small Lim bullock 170kg at £570, medium lots to 255 pence for a 310kg Char at £790. Stronger types to 233p for a 360kg Char at £840. Heifers to 219p for a 290kg Char at £635, 205p for a 380kg Char Lim at £780.

Bulls/bullocks sold to 0-300kgs: A McCann, Toomebridge Lim 170kg £570 (335), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Char 300kg £690 (230), Ian McMullan, Cloughey (4) AA 270kg £590 (218).

301-350kgs: S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 310kg £790 (254), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 330kg £830 (251), S Taylor Char 340kg £850 (250), Char 340kg £825 (242), Robert Armstrong Char 340kg £820 (241), M McDonald, Randalstown Lim 350kg £795 (227), Jean Craig, Larne Lim 350kg £785 (224), H McAlister, Aghadowey (2) Lim 330kg £730 (221), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Char 330kg £725 (219), I McGarel, Aughafatten Par 330kg £700 (212), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Char 350kg £725 (207).

351kg and over: S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 360kg £840 (233), Char 390kg £900 (230), W Moore, Ballycarry Lim 360kg £820 (227), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 370kg £840 (227), S Taylor Char 400kg £900 (225), Jean Craig, Larne Lim 410kg £910 (222), A Stewart, Limavady Lim 480kg £1060 (220), Lim 460kg £1010 (219), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 360kg £785 (218), A Stewart, Lim 450kg £975 (216), Robert Armstrong Sim 370kg £800 (216), RJ McKendry, Antrim SHB 370kg £790 (213), Robert Armstrong Char 370kg £785 (212), W Moore, Ballycarry Lim 430kg £910 (211), Lim 390kg £820 (210), A and J McClelland, Doagh Lim 400kg £840 (210).

Heifers 0-300kg: W McLaughlin, Dunloy (2) Char 290kg £635 (219), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (2) Sim 300kg £630 (210), A Montgomery, Glenarm (3) BB 300kg £600 (200).

301-350kgs: J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Char 310kg £655 (211), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (3) Lim 320kg £660 (206), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Char 320kg £660 (206), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Lim 350kg £710 (202), George Quinn (2) Lim 320kg £640 (200), Sim 340kg £680 (200), Lim 320kg £640 (200).

351kg and over: Sean Black, Glenarm Lim 380kg £780 (205), Lim 410kg £840 (204), Lim 430kg £865 (201), Lim 370kg £740 (200).

Braid Sheddings, Saturday 17, 2019: The annual show and sale on behalf of the Braid Sheddings Sheep Society at Ballymena Mart saw an increased entry and while averages were up by £12 per head for Blackface hoggets, ewe lamb averages were down by £12 per head. Quality lots however remained very much in demand with Lanark hoggs selling to £290 per head paid to Graham Wallace and Lanark ewe lambs sold to £160 paid to John McCalmont. A good entry of Suffolk Cheviot lambs sold to £161 paid to Logan Anderson while Mule ewe lambs sold to £120 paid to Derek Smyth. Prior to the sale a show was judged by Jim Robinson Donegal and Jonathan Loughery Limavady and was kindly sponsored by Moore’s Animal Feeds and Newport Collections. Two sheep were also offered for the Biff Big Bash Cancer charity and these sold to £380 and £250. Leading prices and prize winning positions in each section were as follows: Blackface hoggets - Lanark – G Wallace 13 at £290 (first), 12 at £240, 12 at £200, A Knox 12 at £190 (second), K O’Mullan 12 at £170 (third), G Crawford 12 at £155, Perth – C Adams 12 at £150 (first), W McCroary 11 at £150, C Adams 11 at £130 (third), 11 at £128 (second). Blackface ewe lambs - Lanark – J McCalmont 12 at £160, A Adams 9 at £155 (first), S Mulvenna 12 at £150 (second), 12 at £136, 12 at £122, 12 at £112, A Adams 10 at £110, G Wallace 10 at £108 (third), Perth – T Adams 10 at £105 (first), 7 at £92. Cast ewes – P Smyth 12 at £122, S Adams 10 at £112, AB Carson 12 at £102.Suffolk X ewe lambs – L Anderson 12 at £161 (second), C Mills 14 at £120 (third), 14 at £118 (first), 14 at £118, R Workman 12 at £118. Mule ewe lambs – D Smyth 12 at £120 (second), H Crawford 12 at £115 (first), W Magee 10 at £110, D Smyth 14 at £103, H Crawford 12 at £102, 12 at £102, N Frew 10 at £100 (third).

A tremendous entry of 4700 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in another good sharp trade.

Pedigree gimmers sold to £240, commercial hoggets to £172, ewe lambs to £112 and store lambs to £70.

Leading prices:

Breeding sheep sold to: D McAllister, Bushmills 4 Tex £240, 3 Tex £200, David McCabe, Muckamore 4 Tex £190, 3 Tex £185, 4 Tex £185, 5 Tex £180, 3 Tex £175, W McCurdy, Broughshane 10 Suff £172, 10 Suff £168, A Armstrong, Broughshane 11 CB £160, D McAuley, Cushendall 12 CB £160, local farmer 12 CB £154, 10 CB £154, A Armstrong, Broughshane 11 CB £154, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 12 Suff £152, G Rainey, Kilrea 9 Suff £151.

Ewe lambs sold to: Ross Weatherup, Larne 12 Mule £112, AV Magill, Carnlough 12 Suff £110, Ross Weatherup 10 Suff £108, J McLaughlin, Carnlough 10 Mule £102, AV Magill 12 Suff £102, Ross Weatherup 10 Suff £100, J McLaughlin 11 Mule £98, 10 Mule £98, AV Magill 15 Suff £98, 15 Suff £96, Ross Weatherup 10 Suff £95, J McLaughlin 8 Mule £95, James McAuley, Cushendall 10 Suff £95, AV Magill 15 Suf £93, 15 Suff £92, 15 Suff £91.

Store lambs sold to: J McLaughlin, Unshinagh 11 BF £70, 3 BF £69, S McCormick, Martinstown 60 Suff £68, M McQuillan, Glenravel 8 Mule £68, K Kidd, Broughshane 35 Tex £68, Parkmore farms, Glenarm 34 Tex £67, S and W Robinson, Glenalrm 36 Suff £67, A and J McCann, Cargan 17 Tex £66.50, Alex Magee, Larne 5 Tex £66, M McAuley, Martinstown 75 Suff £66, Norah McDonnell, Cargan 8 CB £65.50, S McCormick 60 Mule £65, S and W Robinson 64 Suff £65, M McQuillan, Glenravel 1 Suff £65, Louise McBride, Martinstown 8 CB £65, John Haveron, Deerfin 30 Tex £65, Oliver Duffin, Cargan 20 Suff £65, 50 Tex £65, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 60 Tex £65, Patrick Murray, Glenariffe 18 Tex £64.50, J Kearney, Glenravel 64 CB £64.50, J and CJ Hooks, Carrowdore 18 Tex £64.50, Eamon Kerr, Newtowncrommelin 60 Tex £64.

An entry of 300 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £560 over a Lim 600kg at £1160 offered by W Montgomery, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £500 over for an AA 600kg at £1100 presented by Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown.

Heifers 0-500kgs: Sam Bradley, Bangor (4) BB 370kg £735 (198), S Adams, Broughshane Lim 370kg £720 (194), A Thompson, Straid Lim 490kg £950 (193), W Barron, Carrick BB 350kg £670 (191), A Thompson Lim 460kg £880 (191), W Barron BB 380kg £720 (189), BB 370kg £685 (185), Sam Bradley (2) BB 470kg £855 (181), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Char 380kg £690 (181), SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare AA 470kg £845 (179), S Adams Lim 460kg £825 (179), WS Thompson, Straid Lim 470kg £840 (178).

501kg and over: A Thompson, Straid Char 560kg £1050 (187), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown AA 600kg £1100 (183), S Adams, Broughshane Lim 530kg £960 (181), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Char 550kg £990 (180), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown AA 640kg £1145 (178), Kenneth Bell Char 560kg £995 (177), A Ferguson and Ptnrs, Ballyclare (2) AA 560kg £975 (174), Kenneth Bell Char 570kg £965 (169), J Stewart, Templepatrick Char 540kg £900 (166), A Ferguson and Ptnrs (3) AA 510kg £820 (160), Mrs A Currie, Larne Sim 600kg £955 (159), Sim 550kg £870 (158), Daniel O’Boyle, Toomebridge Fr 610kg £965 (158).

Bullocks 0-500kgs: Sam Bradley, Bangor (3) BB 380kg £855 (225), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Lim 430kg £940 (218), Sim 430kg £920 (214), local farmer (5) Lim 380kg £800 (210), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare (2) Lim 370kg £770 (208), Wm McConway, Limavady Lim 450kg £915 (203), RI Bashford, Magheramourne (2) Lim 460kg £930 (202), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Lim 440kg £880 (200).

501kg and over: Andrew McKnight, Antrim Lim 510kg £995 (195), W Montgomery, Broughshane Lim 540kg £1045 (193), Lim 600kg £1160 (193), A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Lim 570kg £1100 (193), D Patterson, Crumlin Lim 570kg £1100 (193), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Char 600kg £1150 (191), A and C Gilbert Lim 520kg £990 (190), D Patterson, Crumlin Char 600kg £1140 (190), SJC Woodburn, Ballyclare AA 510kg £960 (188), A and C Gilbert Char 530kg £995 (187), W Montgomery Lim 560kg £1050 (187), D Patterson Char 560kg £1050 (187), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown AA 640kg £1200 (187), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Char 610kg £1140 (186), David Dunlop Lim 530kg £990 (186, W Montgomery Lim 530kg £990 (186).

An entry of 2502 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another slightly cheaper sale.

Fat lambs sold to 340p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £75 from Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane and to a top per head of £80 for a pen of heavy Texels offered by Jim Hutchinson, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £125.

Fat lambs (1921)

Top prices per kg: David McMullan, Broughshane 45 Char 17.5kg £60.20 (344), Seamus McNeill, Cushendun 6 Suff 19.5kg £67 (343), 15 Suff 19.5kg £67 (343), SB Donnelly, Cargan 5 Tex 19.5kg £67 (343), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 3 Tex 22kg £75 (340), J Liddie, Ballymena 16 Suff 19kg £64 (336), Stewart McIlwaine, Glenwherry 5 Cv 19kg £64 (336), Alec Huey 11 Tex 22kg £74 (336), R Campbell, Templepatrick 10 Tex 21.5kg £72 (334), R Campbell 10 Tex 21.5kg £72 (334), Wm Davidson, Broughshane 6 Tex 21.5kg £72 (334), Raymond Andrews, Kells 3 Tex 20.5kg £68.50 (334), J Lynn, Cullybackey 13 Tex 22kg £73.50 (334), Brooke Huey, Ballymoney 8 Suff 21kg £70 (333), James Rowney, Ballynure 20 Tex 21kg £70 (333), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall 1 Suff 21kg £70 (333), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally 9 Char 21kg £70 (333), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 9 Tex 21kg £70 (333), M Ellis, Ballymena 6 Lleyn 21kg £70 (333), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 45 Char 21kg £70 (333), J Stevenson, Ballymena 13 Tex 21kg £70 (333), G and AM Patton, Carrowdore 4 Tex 22kg £73 (331), W Hunter, Templepatrick 1 Tex 22kg £73 (331), H Donnelly, Rathkenny 2 Tex 20.5kg £68 (331), Sid Rea, Straid 18 Tex 22.5kg £74.50 (331), Niall Donnelly, Rathkenny 6 Tex 21.5kg £71 (330).

Top prices per head: J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 2 Tex 29.5kg £80, Rbt Orr, Cloughmills 11 Tex 28kg £78.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 52 Tex 25.5kg £78, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 25 Tex 25.5kg £78, JA O’Loan, Martinstown 3 Tex 26kg £78, A Christie, Ballymoney 9 Suff 28kg £77.50, Paul Millar, Broughshane 7 Lleyn 25.5kg £77, J Campbell, Carnlough 22 Tex 25kg £77, S McGowan, Ballymoney 16 Tex 24kg £77, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 20 Tex 24kg £77, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 18 Tex 24.5kg £77, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 18 Tex 24kg £77, Samuel Wilson, Randalstown 15 Tex 24kg £77, J Kerr, Coleraine 32 Suff 25.5kg £77, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 14 Tex 27.5kg £77, J McDevitt, Limavady 20 Tex 24.5kg £76.50, James McCaughan, Armoy 36 Tex 23.5kg £76.50, S Davison, Broughshane 12 Tex 25kg £76.50, J McDevitt, Limavady 19 Tex 24kg £76, J McAuley, Ballyclare 2 Char 24.5kg £76, C Fleming, Nutts Corner 40 Tex 23.5kg £76, W Marshall, Portglenone 4 Char 25.5kg £76, J Hutchinson 9 Tex 24kg £76, David McKeeman, Ballymoney 24 Suff 24.5kg £75.50.

Fat ewes (581)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£95

Texel - £80-£125

Crossbred - £70-£84

Blackface - £40-£60