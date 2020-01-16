The popular country agricultural show series Beidh Aonach Amárach returns to TG4 for a second series on Thursday, January 23 at 8pm.

Witness the excitement, tension and fun as we join the competitors going for glory at Ireland’s country shows and fairs.

A Golden Retriever at the Castlewellan Show

With 140 agricultural shows across Ireland, this scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators.

Every year thousands of people spend months of preparation before travelling the country to take part in the competitions every weekend.

Throughout 2019 the cameras and crews have been capturing the stories of the people of all ages and backgrounds who vie for the top spots in an amazing range of competitions. The series sees competitors giving everything to be best in show -- from cattle to cakes, sheep-shearing to flower-arranging, show-jumping to shiny cars, not forgetting the best vegetables, dogs, birds, clothes, art and craft.

Beidh Aonach Amárach joins the army of volunteers who organise and judge these events.

The McCusker family with their cow Isabelle

The pressure is on when several thousand people are going to descend on your village for the “show”. And choosing the top animal or display sometimes isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Beidh Aonach Amárach takes viewers into the heart of the country show scene all over Ireland. In this six part series we visit all types of fairs from the ancient ‘Ould Lammas Fair’ in Ballycastle, Co Antrim to the very large The Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow; the very scenic Clonmany Show in Co Donegal and Puck Fair, Co Kerry and the series also visit the traditional shows Omagh, Co Tyrone and Castlewellan Fair in Co Down.

Beidh Aonach Amárach meetd competitors who travel from all over the country to take part and we also meet many people who attend because it’s a great day out.

That red rosette is a prize worth winning and the competitors take it very seriously.

Ciarn O'Rourke of Kennedy Bacon at Omagh Show

The show scene is great fun and an opportunity to catch up with friends and fellow enthusiasts.

Beidh Aonach Amárach is made by independent production company, Crawford McCann Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, for TG4 and BBC Gaeilge.

Beidh Aonach Amárach was produced and directed by Bernadette Morris and Feilimí O’Connor and was executive produced by Mairéad Ní Nuadháin and Kelda Crawford-McCann for Crawford McCann Television; Áine Walsh for Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcasting Fund; Deirbhile Ní Churraighín for TG4 and Karen Kirby for BBC NI.

The series brings you the very best of Ireland’s country shows and it begins in Co Tyrone in glorious sunshine at the Omagh Show. Tyrone shows judge Peter O’Malley that Connemara doesn’t have a monopoly on fine Connemara ponies. Ciarán O’Rourke gets mouths watering with the smell of bacon, Cáit Ní Cheallaigh enters her first baking competition with future dreams of entering The Great British Bake Off. Music from Omagh Community Choir and Cliona Hagan all add to the fun of the fair.

Cit N Cheallaigh ringing her grandad to tell him the good news

Catch the first episode on TG4 on Thursday, January 23 at 8pm.