Beidh Aonach Amárach visits Glencolmcille

Witness the excitement, tension and fun as we join the competitors going for glory at Ireland’s country shows and fairs.

This week Beidh Aonach Amárach, shown on TG4 at 9.30pm on Thursday and repeated on Monday at 5.30pm, features the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show.

On the 7th of February the Gleann Colm Cille show will feature on Beidh Aonach Amárach.

We follow the progress of photographer Mairéad Ní Chuinneagáin as she entered several of her Photographs – she is a keen photographer and takes special interest in the landscape and archaeology that exists naturally around her in Glencolmcille and surrounding areas. Mairéad also runs the Glencolmcille Folk Village.

John James McLoughlin who has worked for Bus Éireann for 42 years shares his experience of rearing Scottish Perth sheep.

The show also features Shane McIntyre, who showcases his vegetables and art, Kathleen McGinley displays of crochet and baking are featured and we talk to show committee members Kevin and Sean J McGinley.

With 140 agricultural shows across Ireland, this scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators.

Every year thousands of people spend months of preparation before travelling the country to take part in the competitions every weekend.