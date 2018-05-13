Belfast summit on Global Food Integrity

Food-security experts from all over the world will converge on Belfast for a major Summit on how to feed a growing global population. They will grapple with that, and other challenges facing farming and food production including climate change, Brexit, labyrinthine food-supply chains and food fraud.

The event will take place from 28th to 31st May at the Waterfront Centre.

The Summit will be chaired by Professor Chris Elliott OBE, PVC at Queen’s University Belfast. Prof Elliott led the UK Government’s inquiry into the horsemeat scandal. The Summit will be opened by Dr John Bell, Head of Bioeconomy at the European Commission.

Keynote speakers already signed up boast experience in organisations including WHO; the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); World Wildlife Fund; World Bank; PepsiCo as well as internationally leading agri-food research institutions such as Wageningen URL (the Netherlands).

Northern Ireland has one of the highest-quality agri-food industries in the world, with short supply chains. As well as discussing the challenges around food integrity, the Summit seeks to show the best face of NI and will be an important business networking opportunity.

A great social programme has been lined up for foreign visitors including Game of Thrones and Belfast City tours; a Gala Dinner at Titanic Centre; Welcome Reception at Belfast City Hall, all with live, local music and entertainment.

One of the highlights of the social programme will be a NI agri-food showcase, featuring the best of NI producers at St George’s Market. This evening event will also introduce the world’s first blockchain beer – made in NI!