Belgian Blue cross Charolais cow sells for £1,636 at Saintfield Mart

Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with quality stock selling to sky high prices.

Top price of the day was in the fat ring, £1,636 for a super 880kg Belgian Blue cross Charolais cow.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FAT CATTLE: Almost 100 fats sold to outstanding trade.

Cows sold to £1,636 for a 880kg Belgian Blue cow, £186 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,600 for a 870kg Char,olais £184 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1,367 for a 1,060kg Shorthorn, £129 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Newtownhamilton producer Belgian Blue cow 880kg, £186, £1,636, Limousin bull 570kg, £204, £1,162, Charolais heifer 510kg, £198, £1,010, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 870kg, £184, £1,600, 800kg, £176, £1,408, 720kg, £195, £1,404, 670kg, £188, £1,259, 650kg, £182, £1,183, 600kg, £195, £1,170, 670kg, £170, £1,139, 580kg, £190, £1,102, Carryduff producer Charolais cow 900kg, £165, £1,485, Downpatrick producer Shorthorn bull 1,060kg, £129, £1,367, Downpatrick producer Charolais 690kg, £179, £1,235, 670kg, £180, £1,206, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 670kg, £200, £1,340, 620kg, £200, £1,240, 650kg, £190, £1,235, 630kg, £184, £1,159, 580kg, £195, £1,131, 620kg, £170, £1,054, Downpatrick producer Simmental bullock 730kg, £178, £1,299, Downpatrick producer 610kg, £191, £1,165, Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 830kg, £140, £1,162, 700kg, £163, £1141, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin bull 900kg, £142, £1,278, Moira producer Charolais heifers 600kg, £180, £1,080, 560kg, £190, £1,064, 620kg, £170, £1,054 and Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 650kg, £158, £1,027, 670kg, £150, £1005.

BULLOCKS: 75 bullocks sold to £1,145 for a Shorthorn.

Leading prices; Ballygowan producer Shorthorns 620kg, £1,145, 600kg £1,100, 550kg, £1,035, Annahilt producer Limousins 560kg, £1,050, 490kg, £995, 400kg, £895, 450kg, £860, 400kg, £840, 370kg, £830, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,000, 500kg, £990, 500kg, £900, 460kg, £880, 460kg, £870, Hillsborough producer Charolais 500kg £975, 550kg, £915 and Castlewellan producer Limousins 450kg, £940, 450kg, £850, 440kg £820, 390kg £800.

HEIFERS: 90 heifers sold to £1,005 for a 510kg Charolais

Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 510kg, £1,005, 470kg, £985, 460kg, £970, Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg, £920, 470kg, £900, Scarva producer Limousins 440kg, £850, 470kg, £815, 470kg, £810, 450kg, £800, 440kg, £780, 400kg, £740 and Hillsborough producer 440kg, £875, 480kg, £850, 400kg, £800.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £425 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Belgian Blue bull £425, £400, £385, £345, Newtownards producer Shorthorn bulls £300, £200 and Newtownards producer Charolais bulls £285, £275.