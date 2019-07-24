Belgian Blue cross Charolais cow sells for £1,636 at Saintfield Mart

Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with quality stock selling to sky high prices.

Top price of the day was in the fat ring, £1,636 for a super 880kg Belgian Blue cross Charolais cow.

More cattle required to meet demands.

FAT CATTLE: Almost 100 fats sold to outstanding trade.

Cows sold to £1,636 for a 880kg Belgian Blue cow, £186 per 100kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,600 for a 870kg Char,olais £184 per 100kg.

Bulls sold to £1,367 for a 1,060kg Shorthorn, £129 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Newtownhamilton producer Belgian Blue cow 880kg, £186, £1,636, Limousin bull 570kg, £204, £1,162, Charolais heifer 510kg, £198, £1,010, Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 870kg, £184, £1,600, 800kg, £176, £1,408, 720kg, £195, £1,404, 670kg, £188, £1,259, 650kg, £182, £1,183, 600kg, £195, £1,170, 670kg, £170, £1,139, 580kg, £190, £1,102, Carryduff producer Charolais cow 900kg, £165, £1,485, Downpatrick producer Shorthorn bull 1,060kg, £129, £1,367, Downpatrick producer Charolais 690kg, £179, £1,235, 670kg, £180, £1,206, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 670kg, £200, £1,340, 620kg, £200, £1,240, 650kg, £190, £1,235, 630kg, £184, £1,159, 580kg, £195, £1,131, 620kg, £170, £1,054, Downpatrick producer Simmental bullock 730kg, £178, £1,299, Downpatrick producer 610kg, £191, £1,165, Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 830kg, £140, £1,162, 700kg, £163, £1141, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin bull 900kg, £142, £1,278, Moira producer Charolais heifers 600kg, £180, £1,080, 560kg, £190, £1,064, 620kg, £170, £1,054 and Downpatrick producer Simmental cows 650kg, £158, £1,027, 670kg, £150, £1005.

BULLOCKS: 75 bullocks sold to £1,145 for a Shorthorn.

Leading prices; Ballygowan producer Shorthorns 620kg, £1,145, 600kg £1,100, 550kg, £1,035, Annahilt producer Limousins 560kg, £1,050, 490kg, £995, 400kg, £895, 450kg, £860, 400kg, £840, 370kg, £830, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,000, 500kg, £990, 500kg, £900, 460kg, £880, 460kg, £870, Hillsborough producer Charolais 500kg £975, 550kg, £915 and Castlewellan producer Limousins 450kg, £940, 450kg, £850, 440kg £820, 390kg £800.

HEIFERS: 90 heifers sold to £1,005 for a 510kg Charolais

Leading prices: Dromore producer Charolais 510kg, £1,005, 470kg, £985, 460kg, £970, Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg, £920, 470kg, £900, Scarva producer Limousins 440kg, £850, 470kg, £815, 470kg, £810, 450kg, £800, 440kg, £780, 400kg, £740 and Hillsborough producer 440kg, £875, 480kg, £850, 400kg, £800.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to £425 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Belgian Blue bull £425, £400, £385, £345, Newtownards producer Shorthorn bulls £300, £200 and Newtownards producer Charolais bulls £285, £275.