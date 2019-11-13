Belted Galloway Club Ireland Breeders take top honours

Belted Galloway Club Ireland Breeders had huge success at the recent Belted Galloway Society Show and sale in Castle Douglas in Scotland.

Dessy Henry from Gruige, Cloughmills, had his impressive bull Gruige Invincible tapped forward by the judge in the senior bull class and went on to take the title of overall male champion.

It got even better for Dessy later on in the day in the sale ring when his bull was sold for 6500gns

Gruige Invincible is out of sire Ballylough Brave a Richard Creith bred bull and Dam was Polbae Jess.

Further great success was achieved by another Co Antrim breeder Brian Moorhead from Liscolman, Ballymoney when his heifer Briglands Blaze won her heifer class and went on to take reserve female champion at this year’s show.

Briglands Blaze is out of sire Woodbine Firecracker and dam Cloverhill Candy Crush.

This cracking heifer was champion at Ballymena Show and reserve champion at Ballymoney Show earlier this year.