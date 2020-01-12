Beltex continues to show carcass qualities

The Beltex breed has become a popular choice of terminal sire amongst commercial sheep farmers as exporters, wholesalers and retail butchers compete strongly for premium grade carcasses.

And the value of the breed in terms of producing lambs with shape which will yield a high percentage of meat has not gone unnoticed at recent high profile shows.

Members of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club have enjoyed considerable success at a number of major pre-Christmas events.

Zara Preston, Reaghan Flock, Omagh won the title of Best Butcher Pair at the second Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre while the McAllister family (Artnagullion flock) from Kells won the Christmas Lamb Show and Sale at Ballymena Livestock Market with a pair of Beltex lambs.

Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon from Trillick (Bodoney Flock) made it a ‘hat-trick’ of wins for Club members when they picked up the award for the Beltex Lamb over 42.5kg at the Beef & Lamb Championships.

And as a little added bonus Club members, Sophie McAllister and Jaden McCutcheon, picked up Young Handlers awards – Sophie won in the 12-16 age group while Jaden’s success came in 8-12 years age group. Added to that Zara Preston won her YFC class.