Bertie Blair triumphs in Premier YB National raced from Talbenny

What a young bird season Bertie Blair is having at present and to top it all off he goes and wins the NIPA Talbenny young bird National in some style.

Not only did he win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA but also took 8th, 11th and 12th section B, 57th, 91st and 92nd open NIPA 2218 birds.

C & H Beattie from Gilford & District, 1st Sect E in the Corrin 5 Bird

First bird clocked at 12.12hrs flying 219 miles to the lofts in Chichester Park was a blue w/f hen. This super hen five days previous scored 1st Ballymena & Dist and 2nd Mid Antrim Combine from the INFC Skibbereen YB National 260 miles. The sire a direct Danny Dixon Lambrechts and was given to Bertie by MDC Magill of Harryville HPS. The dam is a red Frans Myers hen from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill. This No 1 stock hen has now bred at least 16 x 1st including 5 x 1st Combine winners, 1st Open NIPA Mullingar 2016, and his 1st MA Combine & 24th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National pigeon this season. You need two hands to count the number of 1st Open’s Bertie has won while racing with the NIPA but this latest winner and his first major National win ices the cake. Bertie was close on a couple of occasions before when in 1974 he won 1st Section B and 2nd Open NIPA Haverfordwest YB Derby with a chequer hen “Doreen’s Choice” and more recently 2nd Open INFC Penzance YB National in 2011. A well-deserved win, for a top, and very popular fancier. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

NIPA Talbenny YB National 308/2219: 1-1B – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1468, 2-1G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1460, 3-1C D & J Campbell Eastway 1457, 4-2C D & J Campbell 1456, 5-2G Ron Williamson Bewry & Dist 1450, 6-2B Sam Maginty Muckamore 1446, 7-3G A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1445, 8-3C W R McClean Carrick Soc 1443, 9-4C W R McClean 1443, 10-4G C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1442, 11-5C G McKenna Eastway 1438, 12-1D J Greenaway Dromore 1435, 13-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1434, 14-6C A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1434, 15-7C M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1433, 16-2E B Creaney Portadown & Drumcree 1433, 17-8C M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1430, 18-3B R H Clements Harryville 1430, 19-9C M/M B McNeilly 1429, 20-3E Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1429.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A23/152 – D Coyle & Son Coleraine Premier 1421, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Premier 1327, D Carolan Coalisland & District 1327.

Anthony McCrudden collecting awards at Derry & Dist, 1st Sect H from Corrin velocity 984

Sect B 54/344 – Blair & Rankin Ballymena & District 1468, Sam Maginty Muckamore 1446, R H Clements Harryville 1430.

Sect C 70/527 – D & J Campbell Eastway 1457, D & J Campbell 1456, W R McClean Carrick Social 1443.

Sect D 22/113 – J Greenaway Dromore 1435, D Aiken Dromara 1416, J Vage & Son Dromore 1400.

Sect E 83/727 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1434, B Creaney Portadown & Drumcree 1433, Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1429.

D Coyle & Son from the Coleraine Premier, 1st Coleraine Centre, 1st Coleraine Triangle, 1st Sect A & 25th Open NIPA

Sect F 16/51 – D Harvey Comber Central 1364, D Grieves Killyleagh & District 1270, Toner Bros Corrigs 1217.

Sect G 34/268 – R Adamson Lurgan Social 1460, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1450, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1445.

Sect H 3/12 – Glen Quinn Omagh & District 1013.

Ahoghill Centre Talbenny YB Nat 39/239 – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1468, R H Clements Harryville 1430, Surgenor Bros Kells 1421, J Millar Randalstown 1420, Blair & Rankin 1394, L Mullan Harryville 1388, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1370, Blair & Rankin 1369, Blair & Rankin 1369, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1367.

G & C Simmons happy with 1st in Edgarstown HPS

Lurgan Centre Talbenny YB Nat – R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1460, R Adamson 1425, D & B Lyness Lurgan Sob 1378, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1368, P Larkin & Sons Wilton Cross 1363, S Anderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1349, P Larkin & Sons 1325, C J & B Ferris 1306, H Lynch & Son Beechpark Soc 1300, Keelie Wright Lurgan Soc 1287.

Newry Centre Talbenny YB Nat – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1450, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1445, C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1442, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1419, G Murphy Ballyholland 1416, C McArdle & Sons Banbridge 1412, R Williamson 1410, R Williamson 1409, G Murphy 1403, C McArdle & Sons 1401.

Muckamore Centre Talbenny YB Nat 9/75 – Sam Maginty Muckamore 1446, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1425, Fleming Bros 1424, S Thompson Crumlin 1356, Fleming Bros 1322, S & J Bones & T Yates 1319, Sam Maginty 1318, S Thompson 1309, S & J Bones & T Yates 1299, S & J Bones & T Yates 1269.

Lisburn Centre Talbenny YB Nat – J Greenaway Dromore 1435, D Aiken Dromara 1416, J Vage & Son Dromore 1400, N Edgar & Son Dromore 1400, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1389, D Scott Glenavy 1376, N Edgar & Son 1374, Russell Bros Dromara 1354, J Greenaway 1344, J Greenaway 1343.

Coleraine Centre Talbenny YB Nat – D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1421, T & J McDonald Coleraimne Prem 1352, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1327, D Dixon Ballymoney 1317, D Dixon 1316, J McDowell & Sons Ballymoney 1283, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1277, D & H Stuart Ballymeney 1257, Ciamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1242, J McDowell & Sons 1227.

Foyle Centre Talbenny YB Nat – Glenn Quinn Omagh & District 1013, Davy Booth Mourne & District 977, Glenn Quinn 661. Very brave birds indeed, considering the challenging weather conditions. Well done lads.

Paul Matchett 1st in the Portadown & Drumcree in the 5 Bird

NIPA Race/Date

Talbenny National Monday 02/09/18 – Lib 8.50am wind southwest

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Danny Carolan 1327, Kevin Carolan 1267, Danny Carolan 1262, G Quinn 1260.

Coleraine Premier 9/53 – D Coyle & Son 1421, T & J McDonald 1352, Bond & Diamond 1327, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1242, J Hanson 1223, 1181.

Cookstown Social – G Marshall 1265,

Dungannon – Eamon Bleeks 1210, 1204, 994, Ian Blair 904. Well done Eamon on taking the first three in the club.

Windsor Social – W Donaghy Son & Grandson 1127.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Mourne & District – Davy Booth 977.

Omagh & District – Glen Quinn 1013, 661.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/31 – Young McManus & Sons 1356, 1318, 1318, 1272, J Smyth & Son 1135, W Livingstone 917.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/26 – Blair & Rankin 1468, 1394, 1369, 1369, W & J Smyth 1367, Blair & Rankin 1205.

Ballymoney HPS 9/71 – D Dixon 1317, 1310, J McDowell & Sons 1283, D & H Stuart 1257, J McDowell & Sons 1227, D Dixon 1217. Danny Dixon winner (9 in a row) is out of my good Alien cock paired to a Joss Josson hen, this pair has already bred a third open Penzance Classic. Two good birds for Danny Dixon followed by former winners of 1st Open J McDowell & Sons.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1257, 1171, 1137, 1120, 1119, 1088, C McCook 833.

Cullybackey HPS 7/60 – C & R McIntyre 1370, M/M M Sempey 1215, J & J Greer 1182, A Darragh 1156, 1155, 1154. Best ever young bird season for C & R McIntyre collecting 4 x 1sts, followed by the St Malo winners M/M Sempey. Talbenny winner is a g/dtr of lofts Feathered Footed hen now responsible for 6 x 1sts x Busshaert from James Walker of Ballymoney.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros 1425, 1424, S Thompson 1354, Fleming Bros 1322, S Thompson 1309, Fleming Bros 1207.

Harryville HPS 7/57 – R H Clements 1430, L Mullan 1388, 1308, K & K Kernohan 1253, J Rock 1248, A McBride 1246. Roy timed his winner at 12.19hrs flying 218 miles, the Blue w/f cock is a full sister to 1st Club Roscrea. The sire is from his good Vermeerbergen pair supplied by club-mate Keith Kernohan paired to a Soontjen hen purchased at the Dublin clearance sale for Ray Forbes.

Kells & District 4/31 – Surgenor Bros 1421, 1345, Gregg Bros 1325, H Turkington 1289, Surgenor Bros 1193. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1193. Geoff timed the same blue hen bred from Marion, already a winner of 1st Club Fermoy (1) and 3rd Club Fermoy (2).

Muckamore HPS 4/43 – Sam Maginty 1446, S & J Bones & T Yates 1319, Sam Maginty 1318, S & J Bones & T Yates 1299, T Patterson & Son 1001, D J Thompson 963. Well done to Sam Maginty, best in the Muckamore Centre, 2nd Sect B & 6th Open NIPA.

Randalstown HPS 3/25 – J Millar 1420, 1352, 1265, Stewart Bros 777. Fantastic result for Secretary John Millar with the top three birds.

Rasharkin & District 4/21 - W & J McLean 1310, F Barkley 1307, H Cubitt 1299, 1282, W & J McLean 1103, F Barkley 1023. D Dixon – 1317, 1310, 1217, 1197.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1434, Calvin & Calvin 1413, G Buckley & Son 1406, 1403, Tom McClean 1398, W Neill 1339.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1196, 1187, P Duffy 1183, 1016,D C & P McArdle 1008, 931.

Beechpark Social – C Reynolds 1350, S & J McCullough 1312, 1312, H Lynch & Son 1300, C Reynolds 1295,

Blackwatertown West End HPS - R G & G Donaldson 1378, 1283, 1277, Collins & Douglas 1246, R & G & G Donaldson 1245, 1223. Delighted to take our second win of the YB Season from Talbenny YB Nat. The winner Is down off stock from Alf Jones, Northampton and John Smale, Wales. Finished 17th Section E (727 birds) & 76th Open (2,218 birds).

Edgarstown 7/105 – G & C Simmons 1414, A & R Neill 1379, S & E Buckley 1371, G & C Simmons 1353, 1353, D Love 1304. Breeder/buyer winners were S & E Buckley. We are over the moon with today’s win and our first of the YB season. The winner, a Van Herk down off a pair of racers obtained from Robert Rea (rea rockets) also well done to S & E Buckley winning the breeder/buyer at Edgarstown HPS.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1394, C & H Beattie 1331, Rafferty & Toman 1318.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1343.

Lurgan Social – R Adamson 1460, 1425, D & B Lyness 1378, K Henderson & Son 1368, S Anderson & Son 1349, K Henderson & Son 1278. Congratulations to Rodney on a good weekend racing, looking good for 1st Section G and a top place in the NIPA Open result.

Markethill – R McCracken 1289, M McDowell &son 1280, M McDowell &son 1230, P McCall 1221, P McCall 1210, P McCall 1167. Markethill HPS members would like to congratulate C&G Quinn on winning the 2019 Gold Ring Race, also Ian Gibb & Son , D Scott and S & E Buckely 1st £400 + The H Beattie & Son crystal trophy C & G Quinn GB19X-16399 Drumnavaddy Vel 1442.2. 2nd £200 Ian Gibb Glenavy GB19X-16513 Vel 1389.9. 3rd £150 D Scott Glenavy GB 19X-16526 Vel 1376.1. 4th £50 S & E Buckely Portadown GB19X-16361 Vel 1371.8. Many thanks to H Beattie & Son for sponsoring our race and to everyone who support us this year again.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1122, Patrick McFadden 1098, 1039, Cooney Bros 1019, Billy Walker 1002, Keith Allister 932.

Portadown & Drumcree – B Creaney 1433, Larkin Bros 1429, J Whitten & Son 1421, Prunty & Hamill 1385, G Matchett 1384, Sloan & Reid 1381. 2 Bird club – 1 B Creaney, 2 Sloan & Reid. Nomination Bobby Creaney. Knockout J Whitten & Son.

A big well done to Bobby Creaney on winning the race from Talbenny and topping Portadown Centre!! Also well done to J Whitten & Son on winning the club’s Knockout and to all the members in the result.

Wilton Cross – P A Larkin & Sons 1363, 1325, C J & B Ferris 1306, P A Larkin & Sons 1235, 1235, Ted Furphy 1229. Delighted with the performance clocking both the Ring Scheme and Center nom pigeon. Well done to all in the result on a testing day.

Mid Antrim Combine Talbenny – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1468, R H Clements Associate 1430, Surgenor Bros Kells 1421, J Millar Randalstown 1420, Blair & Rankin 1394, Blair & Rankin 1369, Blair & Rankin 1369, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1367, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1356, J Millar 1352, Surgenor Bros 1345, Gregg Bros Kells 1325, Young McManus & Sons 1319, Young McManus & Sons 1318, D Dixon Rasharkin 1317.

Coleraine Triangle Talbenny YB Nat - D Coyle & Son 1421 Coleraine Prem, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1352, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1327, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1277, 1242, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1223, 1181, G Donaghy Son & Grandson Windsor Soc 1127, Bond & Diamond 1117, 1094, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1092, Bond & Diamond 1090, L Hanson & Son 1075, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 817.

YB Derby of 1974 from Haverfordwest: In 1974 we were not long in the sport and if I remember right Rankin & Blair were racing to Brooke Park and were in fact neighbours before we ourselves set up at the Moat Road in the same house where Matt Wray now lives. Bertie Blair was married to Doreen the late Billy Rankin’s sister, at that time Billy helped out on the NIPA transporters when helpers were employed with the driver. From what I can see in that particular season was that racing from Southern Ireland was not available and the young bird programme seemed to be Belleek (1), (2) and (3), followed by Holyhead (1) and (2) and then two Young Bird Derbies what they were in those days from Haverfordwest.

I have recovered the result from that race and also a photo of Rankin & Blair. NIPA Open Haverfordwest (2) 804/1876 – W V Troughton Bleary 1138, Rankin & Blair Harryville 1123, B McNeice & Sons Lurgan Social 1123, N Rea Crumlin 1115, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1090, S Montgomery Muckamore 1087, J Hylands Donacloney 1086, McGuinness & Quinn Millvale 1084, R Hunter & Son Limavady 1047 R Williamson & Son Bondhill 1038, M/M N Girvan Newry Clan 1037, G Eagleson Kells & District 1032, R Patton Muckamore 1030, S Halliday Milltown 1025, R Dickey & Son Broughshane 1020, R Balmer Cullybackey 1016, K Russell Cullybackey 1015, McCartney Bros Moira 1009, W Livingstone Ahoghill 1005, Horner Bros & Duncan Ballyclare 1005.

We had in those days Sections A, B, C, D & E, just the five. NIPA Sect B Haverfordwest (2) 168/435 - Rankin & Blair Harryville 1123, N Rea Crumlin 1115, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1090, S Montgomery Muckamore 1087, G Eagleson Kells & District 1032, R Dickey & Son Broughshane 1020, R Balmer Cullybackey 1016, K Russell Cullybackey 1015, W Livingstone Ahoghill 1005, A Cooke Ballymena & Dist 981, Yarr Bros Crumlin & Dist 967, W Neill Ballymoney 933, W & J Smyth Ballymena & Dist 917, S D Parker Kells & Dist 915, E Ross Randalstown 900.

Rankin & Blair won the Open & Section Nomination and the winnings were £273.

Seven Towers Championship Update : Corrin & 5 Bird Championship.

Corrin was the penultimate race of the NIPA young bird season, was changed at the last minute from Castletown but not much difference in the miles. The 5 Bird Championship was also in duplicate, and the total entry of just over 5,000 birds, were released at 10.00am in a light Northwest wind. The winning birds took longer than expected and at clock checking a number of birds were still missing. Not a perfect finish but the winners will be happy enough, Owen Markey from Ballyholland in Newry won 1st Open NIPA and Spence Bros from Lisburn & District beat R & J Conlane of Kingswood in a photo finish in the 5 Bird.

Corrin YB Open 294/5071: 1-1G O Markey Ballyholland 1253, 2-2G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1250, 3-1D J Greenaway Dromore 1246, 4-2D J Greenaway 1246, 5-3D J Greenaway 1246, 6-4D J Vage & Son Dromore 1239, 7-1C G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1237, 8-5D Spence Bros Lisburn 1235, 9-2C N J Arthurs Ballycarry 1229, 10-3C D McClelland Ballyclare 1223, 11-4C D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1218, 12-6D H McAvoy Harmony 1218, 13-3G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1216, 14-7D M Russell Dromara 1213, 15-8D J Greenaway 1207, 16-5C D McElhone Eastway 1206, 17-4G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1204, 18-6C G & R Lawrie 1201, 19-7C T Longman Ligoniel 1201, 20-1E A Craig Laurelvale 1200.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A 21/373 – W & J McLean Rasharkin 1144, Brendan Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1134, Kevin Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1106.

Sect B 36/565 – Sam Maginty Muckamore 1192, K & K Kernohan Harryville 1183, D Dixon Ballymoney 1175.

Sect C 73/1207 – G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1237, N J Arthurs Ballycarry & Dist 1229, D McClelland Ballyclare 1223.

Sect D 34/622 – Jeff Greenaway Dromore 1246, Jeff Greenaway 1246, Jeff Greenaway 1246.

Sect E 70/1305 – Alan Craig Laurelvale 1200, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1184, C & H Beattie Gilford & Dist 1184.

Sect F 19/221 – D Harvey Comber Central 1161, McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist 1154, Gordon Bros & Son Killyleagh Central 1151.

Sect G 19/454 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1253, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1250, R Adamson Lurgan Social 1216.

Sect H 24/324 – A McCrudden Derry & District 984, David Booth Mourne & District 967, David Booth 963.

NIPA Race/Date

Corrin 07/09/19 – Lib 10.00am, wind Lt NW

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District: Brendan Morgan 1134, Kevin Carolan 1106, Danny Carolan 1102, Louise Bleeks 1081, 1080, 1070.

Coleraine Premier HPS – D Coyle & Son 1083, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1074, Bond & Diamond 1045, 1039, D Coyle & Son 1016, L Hanson & Son 1014.

Coleraine & County Derry – W & W Murdock 1096, Terence McCrudden 1086, 1066, 1034.

Dungannon – Colum Reid 1008, Ian Blair 978, 976, 974, 959, 951. Well done to all in the result after a testing day.

Windsor Social 2/31 – K Glass 1120, 1106, 1104, 1047, 1038, 1018. Well done to Kenny Glass on winning the race from Corrin, 2nd Centre in the 5 Bird and the Top 3 in the Triangle.

NIPA Sect H Clubs: Amelia Earhart – T White 852, 840, 793. Well done to Tommy White with the only three birds in the club in race time. Tommy’s first bird was a gift from Niall Cassidy, his 2nd and 3rd birds were bred by Jimmy Quigley.

Derry & District 7/63 – A McCrudden 984, D Canning 949, 940, 879, A McCrudden 865, D Csnning 864.

Foyle RPS – Tony Bradley 790, 660, 660. Congratulations to Tony Bradley on winning this very tough race from Corrin.

Londonderry PRS 2/19 – L Flanagan & Son 959, 948, 917. Well done to Leo winning today from Corrin in what appears to have been a tough race.

Maiden City – Pat McLaughlin 940, 857, Frankie Ramsey 847, 794, Concannon Bros 713, Robert Lyle 698. The Club Sec continues his excellent YB season by taking the top spot in both today’s races. Well done all in the result in what proved to be another difficult race.

Mourne & District – David Booth 967, 963, 926, 923, 910, 910.

Strabane & District 4/20 – Devine & Harpur 876, 802, 642. David sent three and got them all home.

NIPA Sect B Clubs: Ahoghill Flying Club 5/86 – J Smyth & Son 1130, 1102, Young McManus & Sons 1073, J Smyth & Son 1055, Young McManus & Sons 1022, 1007. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Young McManus & Sons 1007.

Ballymena & District HPS 4/48 – Blair & Rankin 1111, 1083, 1046, R Service & Son 1015, Blair & Rankin 1010, R Service & Son 988. Bertie Blair fresh from his Talbenny young bird national win has another winner in to Ballymena & Dist. He timed his blue cock at 15.29hrs for the 207 mile fly to the lofts. This Louis Thijs cock is from a kit from Paddy McManus of Ahoghill and won 2nd Club and 6th MA Combine from 2nd Fermoy.

Ballymoney HPS 7/88 – D Dixon 1175, 1148, D & H Stuart 1085, 1051, J Connolly 1034, C McCook 1015, J Connolly 999. This the result for the five bird race from Corrin and ordinary race Danny Dixon winner of both races is the good red Ger Heylen hen, to date she has won four races and two Mid Antrim Combines and young bird loft total is now 11 x 1sts.

Dervock RPS 3/25 – D & H Stuart 1085, 1051, C McCook 1015.

Ballymoney West Combine - Brown & Stewart 991, L Neill 979, W Blair 946.

Broughshane & District HPS – Robert Wylie 1108, D Houston & Son 1642, 954.

Cullybackey 6/50 - A Darragh 1130, 1095, J McNaghten & Son 1057, C & R McIntyre 1053, 1051, J & J Greer 995.

Crumlin & District – S Thompson 1116, Fleming Bros 1097, S Thompson 1074, 1067, 1067, Fleming Bros 1064.

Harryville HPS – K & K Kernohan 1183, 1121, R H Clements 1090, K & K Kernohan 1077, R H Clements 1068, A McBride 1065. Winning blue hen sire Vermeerbergen raced only as young bird 3 x 1sts including, 1st MAC 2300 birds x grand-daughter Lucky Luc direct Vermeerbegen Wilms.

Kells & District HPS 3/30 – A Barkley & Son 1145, Surgenor Bros 1035, 1024, B Swann & Son 1010, A Barkley & Son 950, 827. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – B Swann & Son 1010, A Barkley & Son 862. The winner for Alan Barkley was a Lambrecht Cheq cock.

Muckamore HPS 4/84: Sam Maginty 1192, S & J Bones & T Yates 1157, 1136, Sam Maginty 1120, T Patterson & Son 1024, 1003. Randalstown HPS – J Millar 1086, 1082, 1063, 1063. Rasharkin & District – W J McLean 1144, J & M Milliken 1072, W & J McLean 1043, J & M Milliken 1034, F Barkley 994, H Cubitt 965. Danny Dixon – 1175, 1148, 1109, 1050.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1184, 1175, 1160, 1148, Tom McClean 1135, 1124.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1135, 1135, P Campbell & Sons 1123, D C & P McArdle 1108, E & M Curran 1071, D C & P McArdle 1070.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1142, 1122, C Reynolds 1119.

Blackwatertown HPS – R G & G Donaldson 1123.

Edgarstown – R Bell & Sons 1117.

Gilford & District – C & H Beattie 1184, Rafferty & Toman 1155.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1200, John Trotter 1157, Alan Craig 1145, John Trotter 1145, Alan Craig 1145, 1134.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1128, Sam Corrigan 1125.

Lurgan Social – R Adamson 1216, J Douglas & Son 1177, D & B Lyness 1168, 1166, Keelie Wright 1166, R Adamson 1163. Congratulations to club Chairman Kevin Henderson finishing 2nd Open in the Penzance YB Grand National.

Monaghan HPS – P McFadden 1101, K Allister 1077, B Corley 1051, S O’Brien 1034, P McFadden 1034, 1034.

Portadown & Drumcree – B Creaney 1183, G Matchett 1150, B Creaney 1140, 1139, 1126, J Whitten & Son 1122. 2 Bird Club – G Matchett, J Whitten & Son. Nomination won by Sloan & Reid.

Wilton Cross – C J & B Ferris 1146, P Larkin & Sons 1145, G Douglas 1127, P Larkin & Sons 1126, 1125.

Winning bird for D Coyle & Son, sire from Danny Dixon and dam from Alan Darragh

Danny Dixon has the top three places in MA Combine from Corrin

W & J McLean from Rasharkin & District best in Ahoghill Centre and 1st Sect A

Roy Clements winner in Harryville and also 1st in the Seven Towers Championship