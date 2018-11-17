Big Breakfast in aid of NI Air Ambulance

The Larne Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union hosted a breakfast morning at St John’s Masonic Centre in Larne to help fundraise for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance on Saturday, November 10.

Group members and their families joined the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Councillor Lindsay Millar in tucking into a traditional fry to support the charity.

The UFU in its centenary year has been conducting various events across the province to raise much needed funds for the Air Ambulance, which costs in the region of £5,500 per day, equating to over £2 million a year, to sustain.

UFU Larne Group Manager, Richard Lee commented: “The Air Ambulance can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland within 25 minutes and particularly for those living in rural areas this is an invaluable service and well worth the support.”

Mr Lee continued: “We would like to thank the Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar, and Councillor Mark McKinty for supporting the event, as well as Marty’s Catering Service, St John’s Masonic Centre, Loreen Katherine Photography and of course all the members who donated so generously on the day.”

The UFU are continuing the fundraising effort by selling a special centenary Farmers Journal of stories and images from the past 100 years in the province, the proceeds of which will go towards the NI Air Ambulance. These are now available in the local group offices at a price of £5 each.