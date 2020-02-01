Bill will allow farming in NI to remain profitable

Welcoming the The Direct Payments to Farmers (Legislative Continuity) Bill Maurice Bradley (DUP, East Londonderry) said that the bill provided for a new system of farm support.

He said: “The Agriculture Bill will provide a new system of farm support towards an approach whereby farmers are paid public money for the goods they produce, and it includes environmental themes such as enhancing air and water quality, tackling climate change and improving animal welfare.

“Leaving the EU means that we take back control of our agricultural policy and fund our farm payments domestically.

“As agriculture is a devolved matter, it falls upon us to ensure that farmers and the farming community are equipped with the proper finances to ensure sustainability and growth.

“The bill enables current EU legislation that covers CAP direct payments to become part of domestic law.”

He added that this support would allow farms to remain profitable.

He remarked: “Without that support, many of our farms would not have made a profit, so its continuation is vital to the industry. The Agriculture Bill, which will return to the Commons tomorrow, moves towards a new system that rewards farmers for enhancing the environment and for producing food in a sustainable way.

“The legislation enables direct payments for farmers for 2020, giving clarity and certainty to farmers and food producers as the UK leaves the EU on 31 January. After Brexit, UK tariffs and trade policies on animal welfare and environmental standards could influence where food comes from, its cost and how it is produced.

“Most importantly, the bill ensures that farmers will endure no financial burdens as the UK makes its transition from the EU common agricultural payment structure.”