Bimeda launches new training animation on the correct sheep dipping technique

Bimeda is pleased to announce the launch of a new training tool, which highlights the correct technique for the plunge dipping of sheep.

The voiced animation provides an overview of the correct procedure for preparing to dip, carrying out dipping, correct PPE (personal protective equipment), bath replenishment and correct post-dipping tasks.

Marketing Manager, Mary van Dijk, commented, ‘in recent months we have seen a surge in interest in sheep dipping. We believe this is prompted by a number of factors, such as confirmed resistance of the sheep scab mite to type 3-ML injectable wormers, and also a growing awareness of the benefits of plunge dipping, such as its cost-effectiveness and the fact that dipping is licensed for the treatment and prevention of blowfly, sheep scab, lice, ticks and keds.

With growing interest from farmers, vets and SQPs we decided to create an engaging training animation which clearly shows correct technique for sheep dipping, as part of our ongoing commitment to the promotion of best practice via education.”

The video can be viewed on YouTube on the below link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpJmO4AN8Dk

Bimeda has a broad suite of training materials available related to the control of sheep scab and other sheep ecto-parasites, which are available for farmers, SQPs and veterinarians.

For further information, contact your Bimeda representative or call Bimeda on 01248 725 400.