BIONIC – Blaney’s new superhuman helper

Blaney Motor are excited to be launching a new ‘vehicle’ at Balmoral Show (15th-18th May) – the BIONIC S1 035.

The new Blaney BIONIC though small in size offers massive capabilities for many tasks throughout the yard, field, garden or construction site.

This new superhuman helper can lift six times that of a man and 12 times what is recommended we should lift. Combined with the fact that this ‘vehicle’ can fit through most stable doors, this makes the BIONIC capable of more than we can imagine.

With over 25 years’ experience in developing attachments, Blaney can offer a range of attachments to carry out tasks on the farm and in the field, for the landscaper, at equestrian yards and for construction. Could you do with some extra help with: lifting, loading, shifting, mowing, spraying, scraping, feeding or sweeping? Then put the Blaney BIONIC to work.

Blaney Motor Company, part of the Blaney Group of engineering companies based in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland is known for designing and manufacturing innovative off road vehicles including compact wheeled loaders. The New BIONIC is an exciting addition to their range and can be seen at stand A3 at this year’s Balmoral Show in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

The team at Blaney will be pleased to speak to you about how a machine can be tailored to suit you. Blaney Motor are developing their dealer network and welcome trade enquiries.

For more information call from NI/UK 028 2587 8744, from outside UK 0044 28 2587 8744, email info@blaneymotor.com, visit www.blaneymotor.com and follow the company on facebook or twitter