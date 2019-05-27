Birches herd scoops Aberdeen Angus championship at Balmoral

Berkshire-based herd owner Rob Bishop judged the Aberdeen Angus entry at this year’s 151st Royal Ulster Show, held at Balmoral Park.

“It’s a fantastic show and I am delighted to see good numbers of younger cattle coming forward which makes for healthy competition,” said Mr Bishop who runs the noted Warrenho Herd.

Yearling bull champion was Ember Daniel U402 bred by Freddie Davidson, Banbridge. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Claiming the plaudits in the all-black championship line-up was the winner of the junior award Birches Lady Julie U507, bred and exhibited by the Matchett family – Nigel, Gail, Sarah and Sam from Portadown.

Born in January 2018 she emerged as leader of a nine-strong junior heifer class. This one was sired by stock bull Carrigroe Fred, and is out of the home-bred Birches Lady Julie P586 – one of 20 breeding females in the herd, and maternal sister to the prolific show winner Carrigroe D Lady Jane who is almost twelve-years-old and still competing in the showring.

Nigel bought the in-calf Carrigroe Lady Julie from Frank and John Appelbe as a Christmas present for Gail, and the resulting progeny was Birches Lady Julie P586 - dam of the Balmoral supreme champion.

Judge Rob Bishop said: “The overall champion caught my eye. She is long, clean and well-balanced. Very powerful for her age, but feminine with a good wide top and depth through her second thigh. I’ve no doubt today’s winner will mature into a good breeding female.”

Senior bull Drumhill Lord Harrow T346 owned by Desmond Martin, Saintfield, was the best of opposite sex to the champion at Balmoral Show. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Claiming the reserve supreme honours was Ashvale Victoria T204 who stood first in a strong class of six senior heifers. Bred by Richard and Fiona McKeown, Templepatrick, this April 2017 heifer is a daughter of Carrington Park Time On B7, and is bred from Old Glenort Victoria J573 – purchased at the Old Glenort reduction sale in Ballymena. The reserve champion is due in September to Rawburn Jumbo Eric.

“This is another powerful heifer, with a tremendous future ahead of her,” commented Rob Bishop.

The reserve junior championship went to the second placed Woodvale Edwina U274 from Alwyn and Carol Armour and sons, from Dromara. Sired by stock bull Oakmoor Mr Paul S311, she is bred from Duncanziemere Edwina R126 – one of 12 cows in the herd, she was purchased for 5,000gns at Carlisle in 2016 when Alwyn made her female champion.

Senior bull Drumhill Lord Harrow T346 secured the best of opposite sex award for Desmond Martin’s Lisola Herd at Saintfield. Bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown, this April 2017 bull was sired by Nightingale Proud Jake G405, and is out of Blelack Lady Heather J169. He was bought at Stirling in February 2019.

The Matchett family�"s Birches Lady Julie U507 was the junior champion and supreme overall champion at the 151st Balmoral Show. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Runner-up for the best of opposite sex award was the yearling bull Ember Daniel U402 from Freddie Davidson’s herd at Banbridge. Sired by Cheeklaw Edgar R515, this January 2018 bull is a son of the home-bred Ember Delia M654.

Breed society chief Barrie Turner thanked the judge and congratulated the exhibitors on a successful show.

“Balmoral is a fantastic showcase for the Aberdeen Angus breed, and I’d like to thank the exhibitors for bringing such a wonderful spectacle to this year’s show,” he added.

Results from the judging ring.

Senior heifer Ashvale Victoria bred by Richard and Fiona McKeown, Templepatrick, was the reserve supreme champion at the 151st Balmoral Show. Picture: MacGregor Photography

SPECIALS:

Aberdeen Angus Perpetual Challenge Cup for the supreme champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.

M&S Award for the junior champion: Matchett family. Reserve: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Family.

WJ Carson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.

JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best yearling bull: Freddie Davidson.

Drumlister Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion: Desmond Martin.

Junior cow class winner was Glen Cowie Jackie Erica owned by Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart, and shown by Jack Smyth and Trevor Shortt. Picture: MacGregor Photography

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Crystal Awards for the best pair of heifers: Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills. Reserve: Moses Irwin Jnr.

CLASSES

Cow, born on or before 31/12/15, in-calf or having produced a calf in the last twelve months – 1, Matchett Family, Carrigroe D Lady Jane by Loughlynn Ace.

Cow or heifer, in-milk or in-calf, born in 2016 – 1, Susan Smyth, Glen Cowie Jackie Erica F096 by Scotsmill Enigma L073; 2, Matchett Family, Birches Bell S161 by Carrigoe Fred; 3, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Ergessa S304 by TE Mania emperor E343.

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown, Ashvale Victoria T204 by Carrington Park Time On B7; 2, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Fidella T192 by Drumhill Jay Eric M607; 3, Matchett Family, Birches Lady Holly T301 by Carrigroe Fred.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/18 – 1, Matchett Family, Birches Lady Julie U507 by Carrigroe Fred; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Edwina U274 by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311; 3, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Princess Caroline U916 by Reich Poker 13P.

Bull, born on or before 01/01/18 – 1, Desmond Martin, Drumhill Lord Harrow T346 by Nightingale Proud Jake G405; 2, Brian Johnston and Hilda Mills, Dartrey Elliott S467, Dartrey Very Scotch P215.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/18- 1, Freddie Davidson, Ember Daniel U402 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Nitro U333 by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311 3, Rory Best, Loughans Elliot U666 by Shadwell Jafar Eric N658.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills, Dartrey Glamour U773 by Rawburn Lord Rodger R139 and Dartrey Della U843 by Dartrey Elliott S467; 2, Matchett Family, Birches Bell S161 and Birches Lady Holly T301; 3, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Princess Caroline U824 and Denamona Princess Caroline U916.

First prize senior cow was the Matchett family's eleven-year-old Carrigroe D Lady Jane. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Pictured at Balmoral Show are, from left: Barrie Turner, chief executive, and Alan Cheney, senior vice president, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, with judge Rob Bishop. Picture: Julie Hazelton.

Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, receives the JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the best yearling bull at Balmoral Show, from Barrie Turner, left, chief executive, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society; and judge Rob Bishop. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Dessie Martin, centre, Saintfield, receives the Drumlister Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion at Balmoral Show from Barrie Turner, left, chief executive, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society; and judge Rob Bishop. Picture: Julie Hazelton