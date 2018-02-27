Blackface females sell to an average of £815

The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association held their second Blackface In Lamb Female Sale on Monday 12th February in Ballymena Livestock Mart, 26 females sold to average £815, both number sold and average was up on last year.

David and Mark Lennox, Cookstown and Robert Loughery, Limavady received the top price 1500gns on the night.

David and Mark’s gimmer by 50K Pole scanned twins to 9K Crossflatt. Robert’s gimmer by 8k Midlock scanned twins to Son of 24K Elmscleugh. James and Sandy Carson, Clough sold the next highest price 1300gns, two crop by £1100 Chamberwells scanned twins to Newmill Lamb. Charlie Phillips sold two crop 160K Dalchirla scanned twins to 36K Midlock and Brendan McAllister sold three crop 5K Midlock scanned twins to 9K McAllister each for 1200gns.

Breeder Gordon Crawford donated a gimmer by 25K Auldhouseburn scanned single and along with two straws of 50K Crossflatt donated by Hugh Blackwood made 750gns for the charity Alzheimer’s Society.

Other leading prices 1000gns S Wallace, 900gns K O’Mullan, 900gns B McAllister, 800gns C Phillips, 750gns, 700gns P McEvoy, 750gns, 700gns E McKenna, 680gns, 650gns D Lennox, 750gns G Crawford, 650gns M & R Smyth.