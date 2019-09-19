Blackface Lanark ewe lambs sell to £175 at Armoy Mart

A good offering of Blackface Lanark ewe lambs at the annual sale in Armoy Mart met with a fine trade.

The highlight of the trade was a special entry from Camillus Conway, Omagh that sold to a top price of £175.

LEADING PRICES

Camillus Conway, Omagh, 8, £175, 12, £126, 11, £120, 10, £116, 10, £114, 10, £112, 10, £110, 10, £106, 12, £103. Fairmount Farm, Claudy, 10, £116, 10, £108, 10, £104, 9, £102, 12, £100. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 11, £130, 10, £114, 11, £102, 12, £90.00. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 12, £103, 12, £94.00. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 10, £101, 10, £90.00. Joe O’Kane, Cranagh, 10, £106, 10, £88.00. Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 12, £100, 12, £96.00. Chas McNamee, Cookstown, 7, £100, 7, £92.00. Thomas Lagan, Claudy, 10, £94.00. M Conway, Draperstown, 10, £96.00, 10, £91.00, 11, £100. Jas McQuillan, Martinstown, 7, £91.00. Ciaran McEldowney, Draperstown, 11, £86.00. Noel McQuaid, Torr, 13, £84.00, 10, £80.00. Mal McKeown, Martinstown, 14, £93.00.

HOGGETS/CAST EWES

Denis McAuley, Carnlough, 10, £128, 10, £126, 11, £122, 10, £126, 12, £110. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 6 Cast Ewes, £86.00. Joe O’Kane, Cranagh, 10, £88.00, 10, £84.00.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.