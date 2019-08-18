Blackface sheep breed NI National show a huge success at Ballymena

The Blackface Sheep Breeders Association Northern Ireland National Show was a resounding success.

It was held in Ballymena Livestock Market on Monday, August 12 , a new venue for this the second ever National Show in Northern Ireland.

South Type Champion and Reserve

Over 300 North Type and South Type Blackface were judged alternatively in the one ring, with over 400 spectators looking on. Many journeyed over from Scotland to watch this spectacle. In the North type, judge David Baillie picked his overall champion from the strong female line up. The Grants from Cloughfin received this accolade along with the Haughton Memorial Trophy, with the first prize ewe who is by 5000 Harkin sire.

The Grants also took the reserve male title with an aged ram, bought from Woolfords in 2018. George & John Conway received the reserve overall spot with a tup lamb, by a Woolford loan, and they also picked up the reserve champion female title with the second prize ewe, also by a Woolfords loan. In the South section, judge William Dunlop also picked a female as his overall champion, a ewe from Graham Wallace, Shilnavogie took the top spot. She is by £160,000 Dalchirla sire and was purchased from Auldhouseburn as a rough hogg. John & Patrick Harkin, Loughash were awarded the reserve overall ticket with the champion male, a tup lamb by £26,000 Auldhouseburn.

The Harkins also received both the reserve female with their gimmer who is by £45,000 Harkin and the reserve male ticket with an aged ram who was purchased from Nunnerie for £12,000. Both judges complimented the quality of stock that was on show.

NORTH TYPE SECTION

South Type Champion

Class 1 – North Type - Aged Ram: 1, Billy Grant; 2, G and J Conway; 3, AB Carson; 4, Mark and Russell Smyth; 5, Kevin McAleer; 6, G and W Watson; 7, Sam Adams. Class 2 North Type – Shearling: 1, Brian Curran; 2, AB Carson; 3, Brian Curran; 4, Seamus and Claire Harkin; 5, Mark and Russell Smyth; 6, Sam Adams; 7, AB Carson.

Class 3 North Type – Tup Lamb: 1, G and J Conway; 2, Thomas and Joe Adam; 3, Billy Grant; 4, Brian Curran; 5, Kevin McAleer; 6, Kevin McAleer; 7, Sam Adams.

Class 4 – North Type – Ewe: 1, Billy Grant; 2, G and J Conway; 3, Sam Adams; 4, Thomas and Joe Adams; 5, Billy Grant 36 forward. Class 6 North Type – Ewe Lamb: 1, G and J Conway; 2, Sam Adams; 3, G and J Conway; 4, Sam Adams; 5, Brian Curran; 6, M and R Smyth; 7, Brian Curran.

Champion Male – G and J Conway, Reserve Male Billy Grant. Champion Female – Billy Grant, Reserve Female G and J Conway. Overall Champion – Female Champion Billy Grant. Overall Reserve Champion – Male Champion – G and J Conway.

North Type Champion

SOUTH TYPE SECTION

Class 1 – South Type – Aged Ram: 1, J and P Harkin; 2, Graham Wallace; 3, J and P Murray; 4, John Brennan; 5, J and P Harkin; 6, David Lennox; 7, Barry Rodgers. Class 2 South Type – Shearling: 1, Eoin McKenna; 2, J and P Harkin; 3, Barry Rodgers; 4, Graham Wallace; 5, Sam Adams; 6, David Lennox; 7, Graham Wallace. Class 3 South Type – Tup Lamb: 1, J and P Harkin; 2, Oliver Brannigan; 3, Barry Rodgers; 4, J and P Harkin; 5, C Phillips; 6, Graham Wallace; 7, Eoin McKenna.

Class 4 South Type - Ewe: 1, Graham Wallace; 2, Graham Wallace; 3, McLenaghan Family; 4, Oliver Brannigan; 5, Seamus and James Fegan.

Class 5 South Type – Gimmer: 1, J and P Harkin; 2, J and P Harkin; 3, J and P Harkin; 4, Karl O’Mullan; 5, David Lennox; 6, Gordon Crawford; 7, J and P Harkin. Class 6 South Type Ewe Lamb: 1, J and P Harkin; 2, J and P Murray; 3, J and P Harkin; 4, Oliver Brannigan; 5, Seamus and James Fegan; 6, Frankie McCullough.

Champion Male – J and P Harkin Tup Lamb Reserve J and P Harkin. Champion Female – Graham Wallace Ewe Reserve Female J and P Harkin. Gimmer Overall Champion – Graham Wallace Ewe. Overall Reserve Champion – J and P Harkin Gimmer.