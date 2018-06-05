Blackpool public gives its verdict after ‘appalling’ young farmer behaviour

Readers of the Blackpool Gazette have reacted to the news next year’s young farmers’ event in the town has been put ‘on hold’. It follows an ‘appalling’ display of behaviour by some young farmers during the first May bank holiday, which left the future of the event in doubt

Young farmers – a vital cash injection or more trouble than they are worth?

Market Street, Blackpool, during the young farmers weekend (Picture: Alex Ayan Miklos/Facebook)

The Blackpool Gazette revealed on Thursday how next year’s young farmers’ event in Blackpool has been put ‘on hold’.

The decision was announced in a joint statement from Blackpool Council and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC). It follows an ‘appalling’ display of behaviour by some young farmers during the first May bank holiday, which left the future of the event in doubt.

Talks were held between the authority, federation, and police, and a number of young farmers have been booted out of the federation. The event, held at the Winter Gardens and celebrated in bars across the resort, brought a welcome cash injection – an estimated £4m – but the sight of drunken debauchery and petty criminality sparked anger among residents.

Here’s the comments from readers of the Blackpool Gazette.

‘On hold’ frankly isn’t good enough. Every single time they’ve come here we’ve had the same level of disrespect for the town and its people from the group.

It should be an outright ban on them being allowed back ever.

The only ones who don’t complain about them being here are the disreputable bars who welcome them, and the low end hotels who allow them to stay.

In other words, the people who make money off them, but don’t put anything back into the town as a whole. Seriously, how does a bar making £300,000 do anything for the town?

They aren’t paying that in tax, or investing in improving the area or doing anything with it to attract people the rest of the year, or even giving it to the lowly bar staff as bonuses. It’s just pure profit that does nothing for 99 per cent of this town’s residents or those that come here to have fun without wanting to be exposed to the kind of behaviour the farmers always bring.

The general public, family holiday makers, store owners, taxi drivers and everyone else who has to deal with them do not welcome them at all. They destroy property, cause disturbance, and put people off ever returning, or wanting to enter the areas anywhere near them when here. John Whitehouse

I arrived for my holiday in Blackpool just after they’d left. Everyone seemed to still be in shock. I heard someone urinated in an aisle at Sainsbury’s. Why would Blackpool want them back? They may have brought revenue but it doesn’t seem worth it. Other tourists would be put off forever. Milly Toastling

Sounds like this article is something of a whitewash to appease the general public by the council. No doubt to be followed in a few weeks with an update saying one more chance. Chris Moorhouse

I will never go again on any weekend they are there, I check their website now to see when they are going. Terry Royle

I think the majority of the town would rather not see them here ever again. Julie Manning

Trust me – they are wanted by a lot of hotels including mine. Nick Jarvis

No, keep them out unless Blackpool Council isn’t serious about their regeneration plans. Skoffins

On hold means they are looking like they will do something about it, in reality, it will go ahead as usual Donna Pasquill It won’t be cancelled....one pub alone took over £100k over that weekend...it won’t get cancelled. Wilky

Good riddance. Only people making money are the ones selling them overpriced alcohol. Diane Thompson

Nothing will happen, they will be back because money talks. Peter Mowbray

Change the date at the very least, it should not be the same weekend as a bank holiday weekend. Dylan Drake

Let them go elsewhere, Carl O’Hara

Best weekend of the year! Cat Wigley