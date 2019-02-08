Blaney brings innovation to the fore

Blaney Agri, Co Antrim based machinery manufacturer, are pleased to be exhibiting at the FTMTA Show in Punchestown, from 7th to 9th February - stand 401 in Pavillion 4, where selection of machinery for hedgecutting, feeding and bedding and weed control will be on display.

The new HDX Excavator Cutting Head will make its first debut in Ireland on the Blaney stand showcasing the latest innovation in Blaney’s power shredding technology. Excavators fitted with a Blaney cutting head are the ideal solution to hedge cutting and shredding dense vegetation in inaccessible areas. This heavy-duty, high-durability model is intended for use in a contractor capacity, where the ability to get more work done in the winter months is welcome.

Building on Blaney’s power shredder technology, the HDX head uses a high speed dynamic rotor which works in combination with integrated shark fin blades, resulting in material that is chopped to a finer grade. Skids are adjustable and provide excellent coverage. Perfect for hedge cutting and tackling rushes and scrub.

Blaney are excited to be showcasing the C600 hedgecutter featuring Blaney’s power shredding technology for a tidy finish. Blaney as an independent manufacturer have no links to any other range and so have no restrictions in their design, giving them the ability to give experienced users exactly what they want.

Blaney are well known for their bale unrollers, especially the Forager X10 which is now a well proven, life-changing piece of equipment. For many customers it has become the most prized tool they own, being easy on the back and the pocket, saving hours of daily back breaking labour and reducing bale waste by around 20% for improved profits. The acclaimed Forager X10 bale unroller is designed to be a 1 man and 1 tractor operation to handle and feed out wet and misshapen bales. With an ethos of continual improvement Blaney have perfected this machine over the last 12 years since its launch.

Blaney Agri have been pioneers in the weed control market, and are pleased to be exhibiting the TGS Grassland sprayer with Deluxe boom. The Blaney sprayers are available from 400L to 1300L capacity and come equipped with many features as standard including: clean water tank, hand wash tank, low fill height with steps each side for easy access to lids and an easy to read level gauge.

The sprayers come with two main filters, filters in all nozzles, valve filters and a basket filter. The sprayer frames and booms are designed for long life, going through a pre treatment process. The Blaney boom design allows for adjustable height and angle settings of the outer sections. This helps protect your investment by allowing you to make adjustments to keep within the boundaries of the new test regulations where little allowance is given for errors in alignment.

To find out more about the Blaney Agri range, request a brochure or DVD visit the team or call 028 2587 2801. Visit www.blaneyagri.com to browse the range and view video footage of the machines or follow on Twitter and Facebook.