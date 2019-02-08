Blaney loaders in the spotlight

Blaney Motor Company has issued an open invitation to stand 401 in Pavillion 4 at FTMTA Show from 7th to 9th February to see the Blaney L1 10-27 pivot steer loader.

The Blaney multipurpose wheeled loaders have been specifically designed to be compact for manoeuvrability and mobility. Their size allows them to access hard to reach areas while their weight allows them to be transported under 3.5 ton.

So for those involved in farming, plant hire, construction, equestrian, landscaping, amenities, road works or self-build, this could be the next machine for you.

Sean Blaney, MD of Blaney Motor Company, is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Blaney Motor’s new vehicles at the FTMTA Show.

“We are committed to building a legacy of quality engineering and I am looking forward to getting feedback from new customers and partners that our engineering team can use to further develop our range of machines,” he said.

As with all products and machines from Blaney Group, including the Quad-X range of ATV equipment and the Blaney Agri tractor attachments, the Blaney Motor range is designed, developed and manufactured in Co Antrim. The Blaney development team has already been working closely with a range of farmers, contractors, machinery dealers and plant hire companies to ensure the new Blaney wheeled loaders not only meet but exceed expectations.

The Blaney loaders have been designed to be simple to operate, with all the controls at your fingertips – easy controls for any novice. Blaney engineers have paid close attention to the need for farmers to hop on/ hop off quickly and incorporated a design for easy driver access.

The Blaney compact wheeled loader is equipped with a 40HP engine and hydrostatic transmission with four wheel drive limited slip differential. With a unique high capacity hydraulic system they are able to lift an impressive weight with a one tonne lifting capacity and an impressive industry leading 2.7m reach or 3.3m for the telescopic model.

Special attention has been given to the design of this telescopic machine in transferring tractive effort to the wheels during loading or pushing material. The geometrical design has made significant advances in allowing the machine to increase and maintain traction during pile break out when loading buckets, muck grabbing and pushing materials. This makes for a truly impressive machine.

Anyone on the lookout for a multipurpose compact wheeled loader, is encouraged to get in touch with Blaney Motor to find out more. From ROI Tel 048 2587 8744, from NI/UK Tel 028 2587 8744 or email info@blaneymotor.com.

