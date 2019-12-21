Bleary YFC enjoy success at the Co Armagh awards night

On Friday, November 29, over 30 Bleary Young Farmers’ Club members attended the Co Armagh dinner in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry.

Members thoroughly enjoyed the night out and the delicious dinner that was served.

Zoe Maguire with cups for beef, sheep and silage judging as well as floral art

Thank you to all of the staff at the Canal Court who made the evening enjoyable.

The club’s appreciation is also extended to Armagh County committee members for organising a well run night.

The club wishes to extend their congratulations to all members who were awarded some fantastic awards on the night for their hard work and dedication.

Well done to the following people who were awarded cups: Emma Malcomson who achieved the dairy stock judging cup and Zoe Maguire who was awarded a cup for beef stock judging, sheep stock judging, silage assessment and floral art.

Zoe Maguire collecting cup from Stuart Mills

Bleary YFC members who were awarded certificates were: Rachel Kinnear in sheep and beef stock judging, Sarah Spence in sheep stock judging, Kathryn Morton in beef stock judging and public speaking, Lucy Morton and Colin Capper in dairy stock judging, Helen Sinton in the swimming gala, Marianna Neill and Caralee Maguire in public speaking and Andrew Boyes who won silage making.

Congratulations go to club officials Emma Malcomson who won club leader in the county, Amy Richardson who was placed second for secretary, Abby Morton who won best Treasurer in the county and Zoe Maguire who was placed second in PRO role.

It was an excellent achievement for Bleary Young Farmers’ Club.

