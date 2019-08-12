Bleary YFC have a successful treasure hunt and barbecue

On Friday, July 5, Bleary Young Farmers’ Club held their annual treasure hunt and barbecue.

The club would like to thank all those who attended and supported the club in this event.

Caralee, Colin and Zoe preparing the barbecue

Congratulations to those who won.

The club pays a special thank you to the Richardson family at Moyallon Farm Shop for their kind donation of a lovely fruit hamper for the raffle.

Many thanks to all members who helped out or provided in any way, in particular those who organised the barbecue and Zoe who planned the route. All help was greatly appreciated!

Bleary YFC plan to hold their annual tractor run and family fun day in August (date TBC- please check the club’s social media accounts in due course). The club would also wish to invite any new members to join the club at the first night back which is set to take place on Friday, September 6, 2019. Anyone aged between 12-30 years old will be made most welcome, farmer or non-farmer. Club meetings take place on the first and third Friday each month in Bleary Farmers’ Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road. The club look forward to seeing new faces.

Janet, Karen, Leanne, Jacob and David