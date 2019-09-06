Bleary YFC have a very successful tractor run and family fun night

On Friday 16th August, Bleary YFC held our annual treasure hunt and family fun night which was followed by a BBQ.

There was an excellent turnout of a range of tractors, old and new in all colours.

Jamie Bunting, Glenn Capper, Harry Montgomery, William and Jacob Jackson

The club would like to thank everyone who attended the event and supported the club. A special thank you is extended to the Richardson family for the kind permission to use their grounds, Cullen hire for use of their services, all those who helped out in any way, Ryan for his brilliant photograhy and to everyone who kindly donated to the event. All support was greatly appreciated!

The club wishes to invite any new members to join the club at our first night back which is set to take place on Friday 6th September 2019 at 8pm.

Anyone aged between 12-30 years old will be made most welcome, farmer or non-farmer. Club meetings take place on the first and third Friday each month in Bleary Farmers Hall on the Upper Ballydugan Road. The club look forward to seeing new faces. For more information please contact 07751789901or message our Facebook page.