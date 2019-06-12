Bleary YFC have successful night at beef and sheep stock judging heats

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Bleary YFC members attended the heats of the beef and sheep stock judging at Markethill Mart.

Well done to all members who participated and a special well done to those who got placed in their age categories as below: Lucy Morton achieved a second in beef, Raymond Neill achieved fourth place in sheep, Rachel Kinnear achieved a first in both beef and sheep, Kathryn Morton who achieved a first in beef and fourth in sheep, Sarah Spence achieved a second in beef and first in sheep, Zoe Maguire was awarded first place in beef and sheep and Emma Malcomson who achieved second place in both beef and sheep.

Mya, Kathryn and Abby

An outstanding achievement for the club.