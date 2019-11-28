Blenheim Estate unveils historic new land strategy

The Blenheim Estate has unveiled a revolutionary new approach to managing its 12,000 acres of land over the coming decades.

The Land Strategy’s long-term goal is for the Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site to become the UK’s first estate to demonstrate carbon-positive land management.

Column of Victory, Blenheim Estate Oxfordshire

As part of this ground-breaking initiative, Blenheim Estate also wants to lead the way for other estates to protect, utilise and share the benefits of huge areas of British countryside.

“Almost a third of the UK’s land is managed by estates like ours and we have a huge social, environmental and economic responsibility to deliver a clear vision for its future role in our society,” said Blenheim’s Estates director, Roy Cox.

"In many cases it seems like the idea of land being at the heart of the local economy, climate and health has been forgotten. Landed Estates, caring for their land responsibly, hold the unique key to reversing this,” he added.

Blenheim Estate’s Land Strategy covers five main areas; connecting communities with a network of paths and cycle routes to promote green travel, sharing the health and wellbeing potential of land with local communities, valuing the benefits of biodiversity to the total ecosystem, demonstrating the role of carbon positive land in tackling climate change, and working with artisans and producers to start re-delivering economic gain from land.

Aerial photo of Woodstock and Blenheim Palace

“Creating new green travel networks is key to reducing car journeys and strengthening links between us and the local communities,” said Roy.

“By linking the natural resources of our land with the health service, our woodlands and green spaces can also begin to be prescribed as the most natural of health solutions.

“With the environment at the heart of our land, and agricultural practices responsible for up to 25% of all carbon emissions, we will join forces with organisations and other landed estates to lead in the concept of ‘natural capital’.

“This is an innovative way to attribute the benefits of good air, water, soil, woodland, green spaces and biodiversity to the total ecosystem, and to promote the best long-term decisions,” he added.

Blenheims Estates director Roy Cox

The estate will also partner with local producers and artisans to establish a range of products and services under the Blenheim brand which will help to create new skills, jobs and economic benefits locally.

“We have a responsibility to hand this land on to future generations in a better condition than we found it. We can only achieve this by recognising the vital role it plays in things we all share, but doing so in a way local communities can benefit from and we can all be proud of,” he added.