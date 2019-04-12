Blondes clean up at Dungannon

There was a full clearance of Blonde Bulls at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday.

Drumraymond Oran from Henry Griffin led the way as the pre-sale champion and went on to secure the top price of 2,700 guineas, selling to Messers McMenamin from Kesh, Co Fermanagh.

NI Blonde Club Chairman congratulating Colin McKnight with his Champion heifer Silverwood Nina.

Oran is an exceptional January 2018 son of the easily fleshed Fronfedw Arawn, displaying great width and power.

Reserve Champion Ballymacan Nate, a Stonelea Inzagi son, sold to George Maginnis from Kilkeel, Co Down. Nate was successfully shown last summer and was a very well balanced bull with great confirmation.

Beechgrove Nelson from A Martin was placed third in the pre-sale show by judge Terry Coghill, from Orkney. Nelson was the first Beechgrove bull to be presented for sale by new stock sire Glenvale Harry. Nelson had a great top line and was very correct on his legs and feet selling to Keith Campton, from Cookstown.

Silverwood Nero from Norman McKnight, Newry, and by the renowned Ardmore Gargoyle was snapped up by Messers Daly, Omagh.

Drumnafern Nigel presented by Brian McGartland and out of the French sire Gazou was heavily muscled and later sold privately at home for an undisclosed fee.

With 100% clearance of bulls both buyers and sellers commented on the value of the pre-sale testing of all entries for BVD, IBR, Lepto and Johnes to guarantee the health status of the animals presented and ensuring health of purchaser’s herds.

Thanks to Alan Carson of ASC Farm Services for sponsoring the Blonde section of the sale, to Terry NCoghill for judging, Bo Davidson for photographs and all at Dungannon Farmers Mart.

Keep up to date with Blonde activities at Facebook.com/NIBlondeCattleClub

The Blonde National Show is hosted by Balmoral this year with judging taking place at 2pm on Wednesday, May 15.