Blue Texel sheep out in force at show and (export) sale at Dungannon Mart

There were plenty of people in attendance at this year’s Blue Texel Dungannon show and sale.

Sheep pens were well viewed prior to the sale, with plenty of interest in the breed and potential buyers attending from not only Ireland but also from across the water.

Although the sale was well supported trade was selective with quality genetics very much in demand.

Taking this year’s top spot and new mart record price was Lot 288 Derg Duchess from Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen.

This stylish ewe lamb was overall champion at the pre-sale show, expertly Judged by Rhys Cooke - Nantyderri Blue Texels. She is sired by Saltire Blue Caveman and out of Drumacritten Xray, a Cleenagh Vin Diesel Daughter, this sold for 3800 Gns to Neil Barclay, Aberdeenshire as a great new addition for his Harestone Flock.

Second top price of the day was another ewe lamb from the Derg Flock of Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen that averaged just over 2600gns for their pen of ewe lambs. Lot 287 Derg Dancer, this time sired by Cleenagh Alfonso out of Derg Beyoncé a Hackney X-rated daughter. This sold for 2600 Gns to John Robinson, Co Tyrone.

Top price male was the overall male champion Derg Dictator. Like the female champion this one was also sired by Saltire Caveman, selling for 1500gns to T Kerr, Ballinamallard for their pedigree flock.

Another leading male was Innishmore Calisto from G Buchannan and A Pennell. This one was the winner of the shearling ram class and later sold for 850gns to David Vance, Co Tyrone.

Leading prices

Lot 288 - Ewe lamb - 3800gns

Derg Duchess - Overall champion

Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen

Lot 287 - Ewe lamb - 2600 gns

Derg Dancer

Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen

Lot 284 - Shearling ewe - 1900gns

Cleenagh Classic Diamond

1st prize shearling ewe

Mark and Cathy Hawkes

Lot 304 - Ewe lamb - 1600gns

Cleenagh Dissy Lissy

Reserve overall champion

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Lot 286 - Ewe lamb - 1600gns

Derg Doll Face - 3rd prize ewe lamb

Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen

Lot 249 - Ram lamb - 1500gns

Derg Drummer

Male champion

Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen

Lot 213 - Shearling ram - 850gns

Innishmore Calisto - 1st prize shearling ram

G Buchannan and A Pennell

Lot 273 - Shearling ewe - 1000 gns

Cleenagh Candy Apple

3rd prize shearling ewe

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Lot 301 - Ewe lamb - 1000gns

Cleenagh Drop Dead Gorgeous

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Lot 305 - Ewe lamb- 1000 gns

Cleenagh Daffy Duck

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Three aged rams sold to average of 240gns

Nine shearling rams sold to average of 576gns-A

25 ram lambs sold to average of 412gns

15 shearlings ewes sold to average 703gns

26 ewe lambs sold to average 773gns

Championship results

Male champion

LOT 249 - 1500gns to T Kerr, Ballinmallard

Derg Dictator

1st prize ram lamb

Allen Shortt

Male reserve champion

LOT 244 - 820gns to F Donohoe, Southern Ireland

Cleenagh Dirty Harry

2nd prize ram lamb

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Female champion

Lot 288 - 3800gns to N Barclay, Harestone Aberdeen

Derg Duchess

1st prize ewe lamb

Allen Shortt

Female reserve champion

Lot 305 - 1600gns to J Redmond, Armagh

Cleenagh Dissy Lissy

2nd prize ewe lambs

Adrian and Clive Richardson

Overall champion

Lot 288

1st prize ewe

Allen Shortt

Overall reserve champion

Lot 304, 2nd prize ewe lamb

Adrian and Clive Richardson