Blue Texel sheep out in force at show and (export) sale at Dungannon Mart

There were plenty of people in attendance at this year’s Blue Texel Dungannon show and sale.
Sheep pens were well viewed prior to the sale, with plenty of interest in the breed and potential buyers attending from not only Ireland but also from across the water.
Although the sale was well supported trade was selective with quality genetics very much in demand.
Taking this year’s top spot and new mart record price was Lot 288 Derg Duchess from Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen.
This stylish ewe lamb was overall champion at the pre-sale show, expertly Judged by Rhys Cooke - Nantyderri Blue Texels. She is sired by Saltire Blue Caveman and out of Drumacritten Xray, a Cleenagh Vin Diesel Daughter, this sold for 3800 Gns to Neil Barclay, Aberdeenshire as a great new addition for his Harestone Flock.
Second top price of the day was another ewe lamb from the Derg Flock of Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen that averaged just over 2600gns for their pen of ewe lambs. Lot 287 Derg Dancer, this time sired by Cleenagh Alfonso out of Derg Beyoncé a Hackney X-rated daughter. This sold for 2600 Gns to John Robinson, Co Tyrone.
Top price male was the overall male champion Derg Dictator. Like the female champion this one was also sired by Saltire Caveman, selling for 1500gns to T Kerr, Ballinamallard for their pedigree flock.
Another leading male was Innishmore Calisto from G Buchannan and A Pennell. This one was the winner of the shearling ram class and later sold for 850gns to David Vance, Co Tyrone.
Leading prices
Lot 288 - Ewe lamb - 3800gns
Derg Duchess - Overall champion
Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen
Lot 287 - Ewe lamb - 2600 gns
Derg Dancer
Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen
Lot 284 - Shearling ewe - 1900gns
Cleenagh Classic Diamond
1st prize shearling ewe
Mark and Cathy Hawkes
Lot 304 - Ewe lamb - 1600gns
Cleenagh Dissy Lissy
Reserve overall champion
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Lot 286 - Ewe lamb - 1600gns
Derg Doll Face - 3rd prize ewe lamb
Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen
Lot 249 - Ram lamb - 1500gns
Derg Drummer
Male champion
Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen
Lot 213 - Shearling ram - 850gns
Innishmore Calisto - 1st prize shearling ram
G Buchannan and A Pennell
Lot 273 - Shearling ewe - 1000 gns
Cleenagh Candy Apple
3rd prize shearling ewe
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Lot 301 - Ewe lamb - 1000gns
Cleenagh Drop Dead Gorgeous
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Lot 305 - Ewe lamb- 1000 gns
Cleenagh Daffy Duck
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Three aged rams sold to average of 240gns
Nine shearling rams sold to average of 576gns-A
25 ram lambs sold to average of 412gns
15 shearlings ewes sold to average 703gns
26 ewe lambs sold to average 773gns
Championship results
Male champion
LOT 249 - 1500gns to T Kerr, Ballinmallard
Derg Dictator
1st prize ram lamb
Allen Shortt
Male reserve champion
LOT 244 - 820gns to F Donohoe, Southern Ireland
Cleenagh Dirty Harry
2nd prize ram lamb
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Female champion
Lot 288 - 3800gns to N Barclay, Harestone Aberdeen
Derg Duchess
1st prize ewe lamb
Allen Shortt
Female reserve champion
Lot 305 - 1600gns to J Redmond, Armagh
Cleenagh Dissy Lissy
2nd prize ewe lambs
Adrian and Clive Richardson
Overall champion
Lot 288
1st prize ewe
Allen Shortt
Overall reserve champion
Lot 304, 2nd prize ewe lamb
Adrian and Clive Richardson