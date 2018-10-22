Bluefaced Leicesters attract high demand from buyers in Ballymena

Once again Bluefaced Leicester Sheep in Ballymena were in great demand.

Averages fell slightly on the year, but with 70 more sheep forward, a good crowd and plenty of buyers this resulted in a tremendous clearance rate.

Topping the day’s trade was a cracking April born tup lamb from the Holmview Flock of J Adams & Sons. This lamb was first prize in the presale show and reserve overall, judged by Tom Willoughby, Penhill, by J1 Carryhouse in a three way split to Hugh Henry, Starbog, William & Michael Smyth, Foyleview and G & J Loughery, Temain at 7,000gns.

The Holmview flock enjoyed a fantastic day also receiving 3800gns for another Carryhouse Son, selling to Graham Cooke, Gortin and R & S Hayes, Castledamph, and another 3,200gns to Kieran McGrath, Donegal.

Joe Adams & sons were also awarded the Kerr memorial cup for the best pen of sheep an average just short of 2,000gns for 12 lambs. Michelle Wright also had a day to remember selling two ram lambs at 3,000gns the first lamb was a J2 Dawyck son, selling to Craig Thornbrough buying back some of his own blood, and a K17 Drummuck son to Paul Samon, Tipperary. Next in the lamb section Misty Burn received 2800gns for his G1 highberries son finding a new home with Brendan Blaney, Teivebuaile Farm.

The shearling section was topped by Graham & Julie Loughery, Temain selling their first shearling at 3,600gns to Robert Loughery, Gortnarney and following that their second shearling selling at 3,000gns to Arnold Douglas, Ballyhanna. C Magill, Slaneburn followed at 2,800gns to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Lee Beacom Lakeview was awarded overall champion with his first prize shearling a G4 Parkgatestone son, selling at 2,500gns to Patrick Gallon, Castlederg.

The Female section was topped by G&J Loughery with a K5 Hegwill daughter selling across the water to Tom Willoughby, Penhill for 1,200gns, Declan McKillop, Giants Causeway received 1,100gns twice and 1,000gns for three females.

195 shearlings sold to average 851gns.

132 ram lambs sold to average 951gns

38 females sold to average 492gns.