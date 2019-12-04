Bluegrass Horse Feeds back a winner at Down Royal

Down Royal Racecourse has signed a new sponsorship deal with Bluegrass Horse Feeds which will see the company supporting both race fixtures and have an ongoing presence at the course throughout 2020.

Established in 1998 and with more than 20 years of experience, Bluegrass is renowned for manufacturing a premium range of nutritionally sound, innovative horse feeds, designed to meet the needs of today’s equine athlete.

Craig Kileff, Bluegrass Feed Consultant said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Down Royal Racecourse and to be joining such a prestigious stable of sponsors already committed to supporting horse racing at Down Royal.

“The team at Bluegrass is passionate about all things equestrian and benefitting the lives of horses, whether the goal is competition or simply pleasure.

“Down Royal provides us with the perfect environment to target and engage with an equestrian audience and to improve their knowledge of how nutrition can affect the health, behaviours, welfare and performance of their horses.”

Claire Rutherford, director of sales and marketing at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “Bluegrass is a name synonymous with quality horse feeds and is a welcome addition to our list of premier sponsors.

“We look forward to working with the team and to building a long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

The final fixture in Down Royal’s 2019 calendar is Boxing Day.

Gates open at 10.30am and the first race is at 12.05pm. General admission is £15, and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival.

Children under 16 go free and free car parking is available.

For full details on the Boxing Day meeting or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com