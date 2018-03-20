Blues are back in Dungannon

A British Blue Pedigree Cattle sale is being held in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart for the first time in almost a decade on Friday next, March 23 at 12.30pm.

Expectations are high that quality stock from leading breeders will find a ready market at this most central of sale locations.

The British Blue Cattle Society event will be followed by local Simmental and Blonde Club Sales, thus giving buyers a choice of beef breed genetics through the one sale-ring. Another practical innovation from the Wylie Family, proprietors of Dungannon Farmers’ Mart at Granville off the Dungannon Ballygawley line.

Leading Blue breeders with stock forward include Basil Dougherty of Kircubbin, Co Down. His impressive bull Greenfield Kane is number two into the ring after the first of three white bulls from the Chatham Herd out of Armoy in North Antrim.

One of the two longest established British Blue enterprises in the province the Chatham herd of Jack and David Morrison has all entries Breedplan recorded.

Trevor Dodds of Mayobridge, Co Down is another leading breeder offering a bull from a herd that has achieved considerable success over the years at leading shows including Balmoral and Ballymoney.

Prominent Co Down Blue breeder, Oliver McCann from Castlewellan, is likewise heading to the Dungannon event with a Blue bull ideal for up grading calves from suckler or dairy herds.

One British Blue female, Drumlone Mayfly, is also entered by Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh breed stalwart Kenneth Veitch.

With calves, stores and finished stock sired by Blue bulls topping marts nationwide and putting good grades on meat plant return sheets prompt attendance at Dungannon next Friday by noon is earnestly advised.

For further details of stock entered for this British Blue Cattle Society sale, including Breedplan figures and photographs, browse www.britishblue.org to view an on line catalogue.