Blues have an upbeat year end

2019 proved to be an upbeat year for British Blue breeders in NI that closed with a well supported and much enjoyed annual dinner in the Temple Golf Club between Carryduff and Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Basil Dougherty, chair of the NI Blue Breeders Club, has always encouraged young people to come into pedigree breeding and enjoy showing their stock, so the Show Herd of the Year competition going to the rising generation in the club was especially pleasing.

A proud moment for Brian O'Hare and Chelsea Best from Newry as they are awarded the Show Team of the Year Cup during the NI British Blue Cattle Club annual dinner in the Temple Golf Club, Carryduff, Co Down. Johnny Young, left, club President generously sponsored the competition and club chair Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin made the presentation.

Brian O’Hare and Chelsea Best from Newry were overall winners with the Robinson family of Crossgar runners up.

In his closing remarks Basil thanked club President and veteran Blue breeder Johnny Young for sponsoring the Show Herd of the Year event and for his continuing support for the breed and fellow office holders.

Trade was good for Blues at Christmas Shows at local marts as was on going demand for Blue crossed beef cattle.

Farmers knew that the Blue bull added grades, prime cuts and value to calves from suckler and dairy herds alike.

Basil noted that the club AGM was planned for early 2020, a year that augured well for the ultimate beef terminal sire breed.