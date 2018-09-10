Bodoney Caveman ET secures top honours for the McCutcheons at the Beltex Bank Holiday show & sale

Bodoney Caveman ET, (Lot 38) a shearling ram from Trillick-based Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Beltex Flock, took the supreme Champion title at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Bank Holiday show and sale staged at Dungannon Farmers Mart.

Scottish judge, Grant Anderson, gave the nod to the home-bred Ram whose Sire was Kingledores Apollo ET and the dam, Rocksolid Tumble.

The reserve champion title went to Artnagullion Cleo ET (Lot 79) a Shearling Ewe belonging to Kells-based Elizabeth McAllister. Sired by The Bare Boy the dam was Artnagullion Snappy.

Judge Grant Anderson, who is an auctioneer with Harrison and Hetherington and a renowned Beltex breeder having until recently held the record price given for a Beltex ram, 60,000gns paid for his much lauded Topflite Al Pacino, described the Supreme Champion, Bodoney Caveman ET as “a good muscled ram that was very correct”.

He described the reserve champion shearling ewe, Artnagullion Cleo ET as “a long and clean Shearling Gimmer that was also very correct”.

“Bodoney Caveman ET just had that little bit more character,” said Grant.

The show got underway with Bursyepark Benny (Lot 1) belonging to Seamus Kelly being named aged ram champion.

The shearling ram class followed and this was highly contested.

Runner-up in the class was Carnew Cash (Lot 24) belonging to Mrs C Aiken from Dromara.

As well as winning the shearling ram class with Bodoney Caveman ET Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon also took third spot with Bodoney Charlie ET.

Bodoney Caveman ET went on to be named male champion with Carnew Cash taking the reserve male champion title.

Finishing in second place in the shearling ewe class was Glenkeen Cbeebies ET (Lot 69) from Limavady-based F and J Harbinson who went on to take the reserve female champion title. Female champion was Artnagullion Cleo ET.

The ram lambs class was won by Ravara Dirty Old Town (Lot 55) belonging to A Murray and Son from Ballygowan.

The Murray’s also won the ewe lambs class with Ravara Dark Star ET (Lot 88).

A total of 90 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Pedigree Sheep were listed for sale on the day with the top price of 1,120gns paid for Bodoney Charlie ET (Lot 39) a shearling ram belonging to Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick.

The ram, which finished in third place in the Shearling Rams class, was purchased by John Laverty from Armoy.

Next best was 650gns paid by S Rooney from Sligo for Derryouge Chic, (Lot 84) a shearling ewe belonging to Edward and Shirlee Nicholson from Kilkeel.

S Rooney also paid 620gns for a shearling ram from the Derryouge Flock, Derryouge Comet Man (Lot 28).

Again 620gns was the sum paid by Alexander Ross from Newtownards for a shearling ram belonging to Mrs C Aiken (Carnew Flock) Carnew Cash, ( Lot 24) the reserve male champion.

Meanwhile, the female champion, Artnagullion Cleo ET, (Lot 79) belonging to Elizabeth McAllister sold to A J Mutch and Son from Witney for 500gns.

The ram lambs class winner, Ravara Dirty Old Town, belonging to A Murray and Son, was purchased by Geoffrey Porter from Crumlin for 340gns.

The ewe lambs class winner, also from Ballygowan-based A Murray and Son, Ravara Dark Star ET, (Lot 88) fetched 300gns. P T Lyons from Co Cork was the buyer.

Seamus Kelly’s aged ram champion, Bursyepark Benny was sold to Stephen McCahon from Aghadowey for 300gns.

The show and sale was sponsored by Roxan, suppliers of the Tag Faster Automatic Tagging Applicator.

UPCOMING BELTEX SALES:

Monday 17th September, evening sale, Ballymena Mart. Show starts at 6.00pm with sale commencing at 8.00pm.

Saturday 22nd September, Omagh Mart. Show starts at 10.30am with sale commencing at 1.00pm.

Sales catalogues are available from the Beltex Sheep Society website www.beltex.co.uk

For further information contact Irish Club secretary, Kenny Preston, telephone 07788 146521.

SHOW RESULTS:

Supreme champion: Lot 38, Bodoney Caveman ET, shearling ram, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Beltex, Trillick.

Reserve champion: Lot 79, Artnagullion Cleo ET, Shearling ewe, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Male champion: Lot 38, Bodoney Caveman ET, Shearling Ram, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Beltex, Trillick.

Reserve male champion: Lot 24, Carnew Cash, Shearling Ram, Mrs C Aiken, Carnew Flock, Dromara.

Female champion: Lot 79, Artnagullion Cleo ET, Shearling Ewe, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Reserve female champion: Lot 69, Glenkeen Cbeebies ET, shearling ewe, F and J Harbinson, Limavady.

Aged ram class: Champion, Lot 1, Bursyepark Benny, S Kelly, Finlough Flock, Omagh.

Shearling rams class: 1st Lot 38, Bodoney Caveman ET, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Beltex, Trillick; 2nd Lot 24, Carnew Cash, Mrs C Aiken, Carnew Flock, Dromara; 3rd Lot 39, Bodoney Charlie ET, Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Beltex, Trillick.

Ram lambs class: 1st Lot 55, Ravara Dirty Old Town, A Murray and Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 2nd Lot 56, Ravara Don’t You Worry Child ET, A Murray and Sons, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 3rd Lot 54, Bessy Bell Donka ET, G and J Scott, Bessy Bell Flock, Omagh.

Shearling ewes class: 1st Lot 79, Artnagullion Cleo ET, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells; 2nd Lot 69, Glenkeen Cbeebies ET, F and J Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady; 3rd Lot 74, Ravara Crystal ET, A Murray and Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.

Ewe lambs class: 1st Lot 88, Ravara Dark Star ET, A Murray and Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 2nd Lot 87, Ravara Dark Crystal ET, A Murray and Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan; 3rd Lot 89, Ravara Dark Blue ET, A Murray and Son, Ravara Flock, Ballygowan.