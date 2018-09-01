Bomford ‘Arrive and Drive’ Roadshow

Kilkenny-based machinery importer and distributor, IAM are commencing a roadshow of their Bomford range of machinery on Monday, September 3, with dealer Irwin Bros in Co. Fermanagh.

This will be followed by JH Fitzpatrick in Co. Kildare on Wednesday, September 5, and finally in Joe O`Toole & Sons in Co. Carlow on Friday, September 7.

All members of the public are very welcome to come see how Bomford can work for them and their business. Interested customers can not only view the machines up close but also get behind the wheel and see for themselves the quality and performance of the Bomford range.

Bomford as a company has a long history of innovation and durability which started off in the late 1800`s initially developing labour saving road building machinery after the Napoleonic wars, in the 1940`s Bomford went on to develop the first arm mower or hedge cutter which they are better known as in Ireland. Innovation is something Bomford still keeps at the core of their business today with the design team amassing over 200 years of experience collectively which they apply to each and every product.

Industry experts will be on hand at the events to answer any technical questions customers may have. Customers will also be encouraged to get behind the wheel and try out the machines in “real world” scenarios which will highlight the Bomford build quality, ease of operation and efficiency to new customers not already familiar with the brand.

Hedge cutters

Bomford will have a specially selected showcase of their most popular hedge cutter range on show at the event starting off with the Kestrel Evo “E” model which is a hedge and verge mower that offers a five metre reach and professional features in a robust design while still offering value for money.

The Kestrel Evo “S” which offers all the same features as the “E” but with increased reach and options will also be on display. The next step in the hedge cutter ladder is the Hawk model which has an uprated hydraulic drive system of 104 litres with an additional option of 125 litres will also be working at the event.

The Hawk boasts 5.4, 6 or 6.5m reach capabilities coupled with a 94 degree slew making it one of the most versatile and manoeuvrable hedge cutters on the market.

Topping off the hedge cutter display will be the Buzzard model which is designed for the professional user and contractors. The Buzzard features a reach option of 7.25m or 8m and as you would expect, the Buzzard comes as standard with fully proportional controls and an oil cooler.

Customers can further fine tune the Buzzard to suit their needs with an extensive range of extras such as a 1.2m or 1.5m cutting heads.

Turbo Mowers

Bomford are not only widely known for their hedge cutters but also for their vast mower range which consists of a model to suit everyone’s application and budget. The Turbo mower range prides itself on being built with durability and ease of use in mind while also being very easy and efficient to maintain.

At the event the Turbo Elite, Euro and Pro HD will be on display and operating to give a greater choice for potential customers. The range starts off in widths of 1.3m all the way up to the range topping 2.8m model, the 1.3m and 1.5m feature manual offset while the 1.9m model and above feature hydraulic offset as standard.

All the Turbo range are fitted with rollers and side skirts as standard and feature an over run slip clutch for added protection. There are also front mounted options available.

Flailbot

Bomford’s flagship machine, the Flailbot will also be making an appearance at the roadshow giving customers the opportunity to experience the fully remote controlled Flailbot which was designed to keep the operator away from dangerous areas and safe from potential hazards.

The Flailbot can operate on slopes up to 55 degrees thanks to its clever extendable tracks which can be widened by up to 500mm improving its stability. The tracks can themselves be customised to work in various conditions ensuring the Flailbot stays working where others would fail. Under the hood a powerful 40hp engine delivers power to the twin-track grip system ensuring excellent manoeuvrability and performance.

At the business end the Flailbot can be fitted with various flexible tool attachment options further adding to its versatility and productivity.

Speaking about the event, Pat Kenny commented: “Bomford are industry leaders in their field and offer an extensive range to match. We are delighted to be showcasing these great products around Ireland and look forward to meeting users and customers“.

IAM Agricultural Machinery Ltd is one of the longest established and most recognised importer and distributor of leading brands of agricultural machinery in Ireland. With over 60 years’ experience in agriculture, they are in the prime position to offer farmers and contractors the most extensive range of farm machinery and equipment to meet their ever-changing needs.