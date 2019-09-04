Book now for Sheep Conference 2019

With just under a month to go, plans for the joint stakeholder conference entitled ‘Future Proofing your Sheep Enterprise’ are almost complete.

The committee met earlier this week to discuss arrangements for the two events which will take place on Wednesday, October 2 at Greenmount Campus and on Thursday, October 3 at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. Both events will commence at 6pm.

The conference will focus on a range of topics including improving lamb production from grass, benefits of using good genetics, protecting your flock from Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma (OPA) and maximising market returns.

All speakers will provide valuable information to help farmers improve and strengthen the performance of their sheep enterprise. The event will also be utilising an information communication technology tool through which attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get involved in the discussion. To participate in this technology, please remember to bring along a mobile phone.

Organisers anticipate high levels of interest in both events so please book early to secure your place and to avoid disappointment.

Please note conference cost is £15/person and this includes a light buffet which will be served at 6pm.

If interested in attending, please book via the UFU website: www.ufuni.org/events.

If you have any difficulties booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU Headquarters on 028 9037 0222.