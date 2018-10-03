Border Leicester show and sale at Ballymena

Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association Border Leicester section held their 103rd annual show and sale on Monday, 24th September in Ballymena Mart.
The top price of the day went to the Reserve Champion ewe lamb from Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare selling for 440gns. The second highest price of 380gns went to a shearling ram from Colin Rainey, Limavady who also received 300gns for another shearling ram.
Ian Kennedy, Broughshane sold an aged ewe for 280gns. The champion of the show a ram lamb from David Mawhinney, Newtownards made 260gns. Averages were down on the day.
Jack Lamb, “Boreland” Ayr judged the show.
Results are as follows:
Champion – David Mawhinney, Newtownards Reserve Champion – Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare
Class 1 Aged Ram – 1st S McLaughlin
Class 2 Shearling Ram – 1st S McLaughlin 2nd,3rd & 4th D&L Mawhinney
Class 3 Ram Lamb – 1st,2nd & 4th D&L Mawhinney, 3rd S Wallace
Class 4 Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st D & L Mawhinney, 2nd J Adams & Sons
Class 5 Ewe any age – 1st & 2nd I Kennedy, 3rd S McLaughlin, 4th D&L Mawhinney
Class 6 Ewe Lamb – 1st S Wallace, 2nd & 4th S McLaughlin, 3rd S Agnew