Border Leicester show and sale at Ballymena

Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association Border Leicester section held their 103rd annual show and sale on Monday, 24th September in Ballymena Mart.

The top price of the day went to the Reserve Champion ewe lamb from Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare selling for 440gns. The second highest price of 380gns went to a shearling ram from Colin Rainey, Limavady who also received 300gns for another shearling ram.

Sponsors Basil Bailey, J Thompson & Sons, Jean McCurdy, Fane Valley Stores, holder Brian Jordan with the Champion Border Leicester with David Mawhinney, Judge Jack Lamb, Ayr, Stephen Wallace with the Reserve Champion and Dennis Hunter, Danske Bank.

Ian Kennedy, Broughshane sold an aged ewe for 280gns. The champion of the show a ram lamb from David Mawhinney, Newtownards made 260gns. Averages were down on the day.

Jack Lamb, “Boreland” Ayr judged the show.

Results are as follows:

Champion – David Mawhinney, Newtownards Reserve Champion – Stephen Wallace, Ballyclare

Jack Lamb, Ayr judging the Border Leicesters at their Annual Show & Sale

Class 1 Aged Ram – 1st S McLaughlin

Class 2 Shearling Ram – 1st S McLaughlin 2nd,3rd & 4th D&L Mawhinney

Class 3 Ram Lamb – 1st,2nd & 4th D&L Mawhinney, 3rd S Wallace

Class 4 Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st D & L Mawhinney, 2nd J Adams & Sons

Class 5 Ewe any age – 1st & 2nd I Kennedy, 3rd S McLaughlin, 4th D&L Mawhinney

Class 6 Ewe Lamb – 1st S Wallace, 2nd & 4th S McLaughlin, 3rd S Agnew