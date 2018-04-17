Botanica – nature’s healing energy

The many benefits of using Botanica’s range of cleansing wash and herbal cream has been put in the spotlight by a number of breeders, farmers and vets.

The Botanica range can help whether you are preparing cattle for the show ring or simply ensuring their good health and wellbeing on the farm.

The vets at the Newry Veterinary Centre in Co Down have been using Botanica range of products for more than eight years and found them very effective in treating a wide variety of skin conditions.

Paul Fegan, Liam Fitzsimons, Cathal Grant, Cary Grant said of the products: “They promote the healing of wounds and general skin conditions in horses. They are effective in healing cuts and wounds in cattle, sores around the udder particularly Bovine herpes Mammalitis and cuts on teats. They act to relieve inflammation between the leg and udder, reducing friction and speeding up the healing process.

“We find they are effective in treating cuts and grazes in dogs and are particularly effective in treating de-gloving injuries which are difficult to heal.”

Limousin breeder Stanley Richardson, from Newtowngorge, Co Leitrim, was troubled by persistent scratching on bulls in his herd and found Botanica Herbal Wash and cream to be the solution.

He explained: “Botanica Herbal Wash and Cream are very effective to treat persistent scratching in bulls. We washed the bulls with cold water to remove dirt etc, and the following day soaked the skin with Botanica Cleansing Wash. It stopped the scratching immediately and washing every ten days prevented any more scratching. Botanica Herbal Cream healed up any broken skin or skin infections.”

Another breeder has found the Botanica range to be the answer to his problems.

Seamus Conlon, from Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, was experiencing problems with sunburn in his Charolais herd.

He explained: “I had a very sever case of sunburn on a pedigree cow. My vet had treated her and suggested keeping her in a dark shed. However multiple secondary infections and sores developed to the extent I thought I might lose her.

“A neighbour suggested Botanica as a possible treatment. I bathed the sores using Botanica Cleansing Wash and then massaged the Herbal Cream into the affected area. This appeared to have a very soothing and cooling effect.

“I repeated this treatment on a daily basis and to my amazement the soreness disappeared, her infections reduced in size, and then cleared completely. Subsequently she grew a full coat of hair and began to cycle normally.

“I can only describe it as a perfect recovery thanks to the Botanica products.”

Botanica products are all human grade, are totally safe to use with no withdrawal period and are equally effective as a moisturiser and barrier cream, for insect and nettle stings, for eczema and psoriasis, dry skin and rashes.

