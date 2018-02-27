Breaking news: Three die in house fire

At least three people have died in a house fire in County Fermanagh, according to the PSNI.

Police were called to an address in the Molly Road area of Derrylin at around 7.20am this morning.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Sadly we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and are carrying out an extensive examination of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if any other persons have been involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything that could assist the officers investigating this incident to please get in touch by calling 101.