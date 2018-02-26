Breeders to hold joint fundraiser

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders and Mourne Sheep Breeders are jointly organizing their annual stock judging event and in lamb ewe sale in Hilltown Saleyard on Friday, 2nd March with all monies raised being split between Macmillan Cancer Care and RVH Liver Support Group.

Macmillan Cancer Care in Northern Ireland provide access to benefits and financial advice in their Regional Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and all of their Cancer Units across Northern Ireland. They run training courses specially designed to help cancer patients look at ways to manage the day-to- day impacts of living with cancer. They provide grants to thousands of people in Northern Ireland each year to help ease their money worries. They also campaign on issues such as fuel poverty and welfare reform, to help people affected by cancer as well as providing help for terminally ill patients through their Macmillan Cancer Care nurses.

The RVH Liver Support Group is an independent Northern Ireland based registered charity with a network of volunteer liver patients and their carers providing support, non-medical advice and information for all those coping with liver disease. The group operates throughout Northern Ireland.

The group was founded in January 1998 by Kay Duffy from Moy, Co Tyrone following an ambition Kay had after her husband Frankie had a successful liver transplant in 1995. The main aim of the Group is to offer support and understanding not only to patients but also to relatives and friends.

The group also carries out fundraising activities to help to provide much needed medical equipment for the liver wards and outpatients’ clinic in the hospital, and provides financial assistance for research projects and has contributed to the liver unit’s education fund. Another important area of their work is to raise awareness of the great need for donors given the current acute shortage of organs for transplantation.

The event will commence at 8pm and judging by previous year’s events it should be an entertaining and enjoyable evening with something for everyone to enjoy. The evening will include a charity auction, a sale of in lamb Blackface ewes and a draw on the night. Please come along and support these very worthwhile charities.