Breeding bulls sell to £1,950 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A slightly smaller entry but great trade on Friday (May 10) with weanling calves selling to £915 for a 462k Limousin from a Hilltown farm.

Other female stock from this farm sold at £860 for 370k, £820 for 334k etc.

Fat ewes are dearer per kilo with 828k at £990, 670k at £830 etc.

A special entry of second and third freshly calved Friesian cows sold to £1,380 from a Dungannon farm.

Some great store heifers sold to £1,180, £1,060 twice from Banbridge farm.

Bullocks topped at £1,250 and £1,200 from a Moyadd farm with two Simmentals.

A large entry of dropped calves cleared up to £385 for a Blue bull a few months old from Arglass.

Heifer calves sold to £365 from Dromara.

DROPPED CALVES

Ardglass farmer: Blue and Hereford bulls £385, £380, £370, £370 and £350. Seafin farmer: £380. Dromara farmer: Blue heifer £365. Tyrones Ditches farmer: £360 and £300. Clontifleece farmer: £300. Carnew farmer: £325. Ballyholland farmer: £375. Aghaderg farmer: £270. Loughbrickland farmer: £265. Drumlough farmer: £260. Holstein sturks to £300.

WEANLINGS

HIlltown farmer: 420k at £915. Newry farmer: 462k at £870, 476k at £865, 440k at £830. Poyntzpass farmer: 448k at £910, 432k at £900. Hilltown farmer: 370k at £860, 334k at £820, 330k at £780, 366k at £700. Banbridge farmer: 346k at £750, 268k at £700, 282k at £700, 306k at £800, 312k at £740 and 296k at £680. Kilkeel farmer: 386k at £860. Ballyward farmer: 450k at £855, 366k at £830 and 378k at £810. Portadown farmer: 422k at £810, 362k at £780. Silverbridge farmer: 252k at £590, 262k at £575, 242k at £560, 256k at £540 etc.

HEIFERS

Banbridge farmer: 590k at £1,180, 568k at £1,060, 584k at £1,060. Kilkeel farmer: 560k at £1,000. Sommerville farms: 430k at £810, 440k at £770, 406k at £755, 420k at £725, 392k at £730. Moyadd farmer: 332k at £740, 330k at £700, 338k at £700, 304k at £650, 326k at £600 and 270k at £605.

BULLS, FAT AND SUCKLER COWS AND DAIRY STOCK

A pedigree Limousin bull from a Rathfriland farmer sold at £1.950.

Second and third calving Friesian cows to £1,380 from Dungannon.

Springing suckler cows sold to £900.

Fat cows: £990 for 820k, £830 for 678k and £820 for 710k etc.

BULLOCKS

Moyadd farmer: 2 Simmental, 710k at £1,250, 646k at £1,200. Lurgan farmer: 646k at £1,065 and 460k at £810. Banbridge farmer: 552k at £1,025, 558k at £1,055, 560k at £980. Mayobridge farmer: 402k at £890, 318k at £555. Portadown farmer: 522k at £990. Newry farmer: 462k at £870, 440k at £870, 420k at £785 etc.

351 lambs sold in an easier trade on Tuesday evening.

Four lots of lambs sold at £92 per head including a 22k lot.

Fat rams cleared up to £122 and ewes to £100.

A small entry of hoggets sold to £106 from a Rathfriland farm.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £178 for 5 with 9 lambs from Corbet.

LAMBS

Cascum farmer: 22.2k at £92. Cullion farmer: 21k at £87. Brackney farmer: 21.4k at £90. Ballynafern farmer: 18.2k at £75. Jerrettspass farmer: 19k at £78. Hilltown farmer: 21k at £85. Newcastle farmer: 21.8k at £89. Castlewellan farmer: 21k at £84. Bryansford farmer: 22k at £89. Kilcoo farmer: 24.1k at £92. Enagh farmer: 23.2k at £92. Castlewellan farmer: 26k at £92. Rostrevor farmer: 23k at £91. Mayobridge farmer: 23k at £91. Brackney farmer: 21.4k at £90.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer: £122, £100. Cranfield farmer: £90. Dromore farmer: £90. Markethill farmer: £86. Saintfield farmer: £86. Banbridge farmer: £86. Rathfriland farmer: £86. Ballynafern farmer: £84.