Breeding bulls sell to £2,360 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,207 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, May 11 sold to a very strong demand for quality stock in all sections.

This week’s highlights include breeding bulls selling to £2,360 for pedigree registered Limousin, beef cows to £1,978.80 (£204 per 100kg).

Suckler outfits sold to £1,950 and £1,900.

Dairy cows sold to £1,600 twice.

Cow heifers sold to £1,387.50

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £118 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,663.80.

Fat overage heifers to £203 per 100kg.

Fat overage steers to £197.

Fat underage steers to £201 per 100kg.

Fat heifers underage to £199 per 100kg.

In the store rings forward store bullocks to £1,385 and selling to £214 per 100kg.

Medium weights to £1,135 and reaching £244 per 100kg.

Forward store heifers to £1,250 and selling to £225 per 100kg.

Medium weights to £1,090 and selling to £242 per 100kg.

Weanling males sold to £1,085 and reaching £263 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,045 and selling to £251 per 100kg

Reared bulls to £775.

Reared heifers to £710.

Dropped bull calves to £415 for Charolais and dropped heifer calves to £400.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Rosslea producer 970kg Charolais to £204 (£1,978.80), Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £191 (£1,146), Aghalane producer 650kg Limousin to £191 (£1,241.50), Greencastle producer 590kg Limousin to £188 (£1,109.20), 740kg Limousin to £185 (£1,369) and 650kg Limousin to £184 (£1,196), Fivemiletown producer 720kg Charolais to £187 (£1,346.40), Fivemiletown producer 610kg Limousin to £185 (£1,128.50) and 760kg Limousin to £183 (£1,390.80), Clogher producer 750kg Limousin to £185 (£1,387.50), Tynan producer 760kg Limousin to £182 (£1,383.20), Clogher producer 700kg Limousin to £182 (£1,274) and Nutts Corner producer 620kg Limousin to £180 (£1,116).

Other quality lots sold from £148 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £126 to £145 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £112 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £87 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS (18)

Galbally producer 1,060kg Limousin to £148 (£1,568.60), Middletown producer 1,010kg Limousin to £147 (£1,484.70), Benburb producer 1,180kg Charolais to £141 (£1,663.80), Castlederg producer 1,150kg Charolais to £137 (£1,575.50), Omagh producer 1,070kg Aberdeen Angus to £136 (£1,455.20) 780kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £135 (£1,053) and Dungannon producer 1,080kg Hereford to £120 (£1296).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

600kg Limousin to £197. 710kg Charolais to £194. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 710kg Limousin to £172. 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £166. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 690kg Belgian Blue to £162. 750kg Simmental to £159. 530kg Hereford to £141. Friesians sold from £100 to £133 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

650kg Charolais to £203. 630kg Belgian Blue to £200. 570kg Charolais to £193. 530kg Belgian Blue to £188. 480kg Belgian Blue to £186. 600kg Limousin to £183. Kesh producer 540kg Limousin to £182.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

700kg Limousin to £201. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 550kg Charolais to £193. 690kg Limousin to £189. 580kg Limousin to £189. 690kg Simmental to £186. 670kg Charolais to £186. 600kg Limousin to £185. 790kg Simmental to £184. 580kg Hereford to £178. 620kg Fleckvieh to £172. 660kg Hereford to £170. 630kg Hereford to £168.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

570kg Belgian Blue to £199. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £195. 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 640kg Charolais to £189. 590kg Charolais to £187. 520kg Limousin to £182. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 650kg Hereford to £172. 550kg Limousin to £170. 670kg Shorthorn to £170. 630kg Friesian to £169. 570kg Simmental to £168. 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £153.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,385 for a 730kg Charolais (£190) for F McGirr, Clogher. F Fox, Omagh sold a 720kg Charolais to £1,370 (£190), 710kg Limousin to £1,360 (£191), 760kg Charolais to £1,360 (£179), 650kg Charolais to £1,330 (£204), 640kg Simmental to £1,290 (£201), 690kg Limousin to £1,280, 580kg Limousin to £1,240 (£214) and 590kg Limousin to £1,240 (£210), Claudy producer 650kg Limousin to £1,335 (£205), J Keys, Clogher 680kg Charolais to £1,330 (£195) and 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,300. G Clendenning, Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1,300 (£209), D Morrison, Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1,270 (£201), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 640kg Charolais to £1,255 and 620kg Charolais to £1,250. N. Ewing, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,250 (£208) and 680kg Limousin to £1,240. D Greenaway, Portadown 670kg Simmental to £1,245.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

J McCrilly, Armagh 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,135 (£231), M/S J and B Teague Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£200), C Bullock Aghalane 500kg Hereford to £1,075 £215), S McCrory, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1,065 (£222), 470kg Charolais to £1,045 (£222), 430kg Charolais to £995 (£231) and 440kg Charolais to £955. S Daly, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1,065 (£222) and 470kg Hereford to £970. L Cotter, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,060 (£212), R B Woods, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £1,050 (£244), 490kg Charolais to £1,025. R Doragh, Cookstown 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,020 and 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £975. E McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1,005 and 490kg Charolais to £950. J J Breen, Tempo 470kg Limousin to £990. D Monaghan, Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £975.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,250 for a 610kg Limousin (£205) and 600kg Limousin to £1,205 (£201) for A Trotter, Caledon. J A Johnston, Magheraveely 600kg Charolais to £1,200 (£200) and 550kg Limousin to £1,115 (£203), A and N Gervais, Clogher 630kg Simmental to £1,200, 520kg Limousin to £1,100 (£211), J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1,200. S F McCaughey, Augher 520kg Charolais to £1,195 (£230), R Nethery, Omagh 590kg Limousin to £1,165 and 550kg Limousin to £1,110. F McGirr, Clogher 510kg Charolais to £1,150 (£225), W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 530kg Limousin to £1,145 (£216), A Boyd, Tempo 530kg Charolais to £1,100 (£207), B M Watt, Pomeroy 550kg Limousin to £1,060, 520kg Charolais to £1,050 and 550kg Charolais to £1,050.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

C Dynes, Armagh 450kg Limousin to £1,090 (£242) and 480kg Charolais to £1,080 (£225), S F McCaughey, Augher 460kg Charolais to £1,085 (£236), W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1,085 (£221), S F Breen, Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210). D O’Hagan, Maghera 480kg Charolais to £1,050 (£219), S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 440kg Limousin to £965 (£219), P Nugent, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £955, 460kg Limousin to £920 and 480kg Charolais to £905. Claudy producer 440kg Limousin to £940 and 440kg Simmental to £900. C Bullock, Aghalane 480kg Hereford to £900 and 450kg Hereford to £850. D Murphy, Rosslea 410kg Limousin to £890. G Mellon, Fintona 420kg Limousin to £880. C Keys, Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J J Breen, Tempo 360kg Limousin to £855 (£237) and 340kg Limousin to £750. I Jobb, Fintona 360kg Limousin to £755. K Gilleese, Derrylin 400kg Saler to £735, and 360kg Limousin to £720. Claudy producer 380kg Limousin to £715. W D Wilson, Lisbellaw 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, G Mellon, Fintona 350kg Limousin to £670 and 340kg Limousin to £660. C Bullock, Aghalane 350kg Hereford to £665. P F Breen, Trillick 360kg Charolais to £660. E Haughey, Carrickmore 330kg Simmental to £610 and 320kg Simmental to £575. S Daly, Omagh 330kg Belgian Blue to £610.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,085 for a 450kg Charolais (£241) and 470kg Charolais to £1,070 (£227) for R Watson, Augher. W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1,085 (£252), 410kg Charolais to £1,070 (£261), 390kg Charolais to £955 (£245) and 380kg Charolais to £955 (£251), P Maguire, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1,060 (£221), 410kg Charolais to £1,055 (£257) and 370kg Charolais to £975 (£263), G Kearns, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,045 (£222), Kesh producer 400kg Limousin to £1,040 (£260), 420kg Charolais to £1,025 (£244) and 410kg Limousin to £980 (£239), M G McAleer, Omagh 420kg Charolais to £990 (£236) and 410kg Charolais to £975 (£238), M Largey, Armagh 440kg Simmental to £975. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 410kg Limousin to £965 (£235) and E and P Hughes, Augher 380kg Charolais to £960 (£253).

WEANLING HEIFERS

M Allen, Loughgall 460kg Limousin to £1,045 (£227), M D Poultry Ltd, Sixmilecross 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £955 (£251), J McAvoy, Portadown 390kg Limousin to £945 (£242), G Kearns, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £890 (£240), M Nesbitt, Armagh 400kg Charolais to £890 (£222), M L Nugent, Augher 390kg Charolais to £890 (£228), 390kg Charolais to £850 and 340kg Charolais to £800. E McCaffery, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £875 (£236), 380kg Charolais to £855 (£225), 350kg Charolais to £805 (£230) and 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234), G McKee, Coalisland 420kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £845. E McGirr, Fintona 420kg Limousin to £840 and 360kg Limousin to £805, P McCaffery, Tempo 340kg Charolais to £825 (£242), Kesh producer 360kg Limousin to £805 (£223) and J Keys, Clogher 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £800 and 400kg Limousin to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer this week sold to a steady demand with a Derrygonnelly producer selling calved heifers to £1,610, £1,600, £1,560, £1,410 and £1,150. Dromore producer £1,460 and £1,150 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £1,360, £1,300, £1,230, £1,210 and £1,170. Several others sold from £900.

BREEDING BULLS

T Lester £2,360 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 09/09/17), William McKenna £1,600 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 02/05/17) and J McDonnell £1,200 for a Charolais (born 28/04/16).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good entry sold easily to a brisk demand especially for quality lots with a Middletown producer selling heifers with bull calves to £1,950, £1,900 and £1,880 and £1,670 for heifer with heifer calf. Lisbellaw producer £1,655 for 2014 cow with twin calves. Omagh producer £1,640 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,280 for 2009 cow with bull calf. Ballygawley producer £1,600 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1,510 for third calver with heifer calf. Trillick producer £1,420 for heifer with bull calf. Armagh producer £1,415 for 2012 cow with heifer calf and £1,305 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Greencastle producer £1,300 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Augher producer £1,200 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Cookstown producer £1,150 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Other outfits selling from £1,015. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1,355, £1,150, £1,100, £1,065, £1,050 and £1,040. Special entry Saturday, May 18 12 Red and White Simmmental and Limousin heifers with February and March born calves at foot also included a pedigree registered Limousin bull from same producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £415 and £375 for Charolais to R T Mavitty, Culkey. M McNally, Portadown £395 for Limousin and £350 for Charolais, Omagh producer £340 for Aberdeen Angus, T Park, Newry £325 and £300 for Herefords, Derrylin producer £305 for Charolais and J T C Morton, Kinawley £300 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES

K Loughran, Cookstown £400 twice for Belgian Blues. Brookeborough producer £400 for Charolais, P Montgomery, Augher £380 for Limousin, R T Mavitty, Culkey £325 for Charolais, B McCullagh, Greencastle £310 for Limousin, K Moore, Augher £300 for Limousin and M Breen, Augher £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS

Lisbellaw producer £775 for Charolais, O McAnespie, Ballygawley £710 for Charolais, J Little, Tempo £625 for Limousin and £545 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus, Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £600 for Simmental, J McFarland, Trillick £590 and £545 for Limousins. Clogher producer £580 for Aberdeen Angus £580, £565 and £550 for Charolais. W Glass, Newtownstewart £555 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, D Capper, Portadown £520 x 2 for Limousins. K Kelly, Trillick £520 for Simmental and S D McKeown, Newmills £495 for Fleckvieh.

REARED HEIFERS

J and B Teague, Omagh £710 for Charolais £645 and £620 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £665 for Aberdeen Angus and £645 for Limousin, A Ellison, Fivemiletown £625 X 2 for Charolais. F Mullin, Dunmoyle £620 X 2 £605 and £500 for Charolais with £520 for Limousin, Clogher producer £600 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £580 for Charolais, J Keys, Clogher £515 x 2 for Herefords, W Bothwell, Fivemiletown £490 x 2 for Belgian Blues and S Anderson, Pomeroy £485 and £450 for Limousins.