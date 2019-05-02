Breeding bulls sell to £2,650 at Ballymena Mart

Another great entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 196p for 600kg at £1,176, Friesian cows to 146p for 830kg at £1,211, beef heifers to 215p for 600kg at £1,290, beef bullocks to 213p for 640kg at £1,363 and Friesian bullocks to 155p for 660kg at £1,023.

Beef cows sold to: William Archbold, Newtownabbey Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg, £1,176 (196), E M Quiery, Whitehead Blonde d'Aquitaine 750kg, £1,410 (188), B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 690kg, £1297 (188), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 670kg, £1,172 (175), Limousin 720kg, £1,252 (174), S Taylor, Ligoniel Limousin 500kg, £870 (174), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 550kg, £951 (173), R J Stirling, Ballymena Limousin 630kg, £1,089 (173), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 590kg, £1,014 (172), R Shaw, Limousin 590kg, £1,014 (172), B Richmond, Cloughmills Parthenais 580kg, £991 (171), Norman McBurney Limousin 690kg, £1,179 (171), Limousin 770kg, £1,278 (166), Derek Frew, Randalstown Limousin 660kg, £1,095 (166), A J Wilson, Ballymena Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,039 (165), Sean Black, Glenarm Limousin 710kg, £1,150 (162), local farmer Limousin 580kg, £922 (159), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 540kg, £858 (159), F McEldowney, Swatragh Charolais 700kg, £1,113 (159), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 560kg, £884 (158), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 990kg, £1,564 (158), Norman McBurney, Limousin 680kg, £1,060 (156), J A Bonnar, Glenarm Ir 820kg, £1,262 (154), Norman McBurney, Limousin 660kg, £1,003 (152).

Fr cows sold to: R Brown, Ballymena 830kg, £1,211 (146), Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 670kg, £911 (136), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 570kg, £729 (128), J Kelly, Draperstown 690kg, £841 (122), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 720kg, £878 (122), Liam Johnston, Toomebridge 770kg, £924 (120), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 740kg, £888 (120), J A Boyd, Kircubbin 580kg, £696 (120), T R Lilburn, Dromore 600kg, £714 (119), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 740kg, £851 (115), Nigel McCue, Ballymena 690kg, £793 (115), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 620kg, £713 (115), T R Lilburn, Dromore 720kg, £820 (114), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare 630kg, £718 (114), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 720kg, £820 (114), W Johnston, Glenavy 720kg, £820 (114), P McGowan, Toomebridge 670kg, £757 (113), D Mulholland, Crumlin 590kg, £666 (113), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 590kg, £654 (111), David Strange, Ballyclare 610kg, £677 (111), Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 690kg, £765 (111), James Stirling, Ballymena 710kg, £788 (111), D Mulholland, Crumlin 760kg, £843 (111), N Hanna, Ballymoney 760kg, £8436 (111).

Beef heifers sold to: David Parks, Moira Limousin 600kg, £1,290 (215), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 580kg, £1,160 (200), Charolais 620kg, £1,240 (200), Jamie Kinnear, Ballyclare Simmental 640kg, £1,267 (198), S and G Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 540kg, £1,047 (194), F McEldowney, Swatragh Charolais 590kg, £1,144 (194), Jamie Kinnear, Simmental 620kg, £1,184 (191), Damien Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 590kg, £1,121 (190), J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,234 (187), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 560kg, £1,041 (186), W Adamson, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg, £1,128 (185), Jamie Kinnear, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,122 (184), J Kennedy, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,080 (180), Damien Duggan, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,026 (180), Adrian Jamison, Dunloy Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,080 (180), S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 680kg, £1,217 (179), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg, £984 (179), J Kennedy, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,032 (178), Jonathan McGuckian, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg, £907 (178), W Adamson, Ballynure Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg, £1,103 (178), J Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 540kg, £961 (178), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 500kg, £890 (178), Charolais 570kg, £1,014 (178) and R Boyle, Larne Charolais 630kg, £1,121 (178).

Beef bullocks sold to: I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 640kg, £1,363 (213), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 680kg, £1,434 (211), W Hunter, Stewartstown Charolais 680kg, £1,421 (209), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 700kg, £1,442 (206), Limousin 670kg, £1,380 (206), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Limousin 480kg, £984 (205), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 600kg, £1,230 (205), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 760kg, £1,558 (205), Thornton Farm, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg, £1,157 (203), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Limousin 580kg, £1,165 (201), David McLaughlin, Clough Limousin 630kg, £1,260 (200), T P Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 480kg, £955 (199), S Morrison, Liscolman Simmental 560kg, £1,114 (199), Simmental 550kg, £1,094 (199), P McCurdy, Cushendun Charolais 710kg, £1,405 (198), Charolais 700kg, £1,386 (198), Charolais 670kg, £1,326 (198), Mrs O Jeffers, Charolais 600kg, £1,182 (197), T P Crawford, Limousin 510kg, £999 (196), P McCurdy, Cushendun Charolais 720kg, £1,404 (195), Norman McBurney Charolais 770kg, £1,501 (195), W Hunter, Stewartstown Charolais 740kg, £1,435 (194), T P Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 410kg, £791 (193) and W Hunter, Stewartstown Saler 710kg, £1,370 (193).

Friesian bullocks sold to: G Arthur, Broughshane 660kg, £1,023 (155), 570kg £855 (150), 680kg, £1,020 (150), 630kg, £932 (148), G Graham, Dervock 550kg, £803 (146), G Arthur 630kg, £919 (146), J,A Boyd, Kircubbin 560kg, £812 (145), G Arthur 580kg, £835 (144), 630kg, £907 (144), J A Boyd 560kg, £806 (144), William Graham, Bushmills 540kg, £772 (143), local farmer 550kg, £781 (142), G Arthur 580kg, £823 (142), G Graham, Dervock 550kg, £770 (140).

Demand continued strong for good quality dairy stock to £1,900 for a calved heifer from D Livingstone, Randalstown.

Ruling prices: D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,900, £1,860, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney £1,800, P Tinsley, Dromore (2) £1,650, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,500, Barry McStravick, Lurgan £1,470, John Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire £1,450, P Tinsley (2) £1,400, Barry McStravick £1,390, Thomas Carlisle £1,340, R Forsythe, Cloughmills £1,330, R J and J A Wright, Stoneyford £1,280.

Breeding bulls sold to £2,650 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: J McParland, Beleeks Limousin £2,650, Limousin £2,300, M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin £2,100, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin £1,850, B Hall, Monkstown Limousin £1,800.

Suckler stock sold to £1,570 for a Friesian cow with two Simmental bull calves.

In calf cows to £1,380 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: J Kelly, Draperstown Friesian cow and bull calf £1,570, Eugene McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin £1,380, Adrian Linton, Glarryford Charolais £1,270, Stabiliser £1,270, Kim Henry, Ballynure Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,150, Samuel Stevenson, Randalstown Belgian Blue cow £1,080, Belgian Blue £1,070, N McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,020, W J and I Ross, Randalstown Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,010.

239 lots in the calf ring sold well to £490 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus bull, younger lots to £450 for a month old Limousin.

Young heifer calves to £400 for a month old Limousin.

Ruling prices: C and R Brown, Whitechurch (2) Aberdeen Angus £490, A Ritchie, Holywood Limousin £450, David Compton, Carninney Limousin £430, J and J M White, Comber Belgian Blue £400, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Simmental £390, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Longhorn £385, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Belgian Blue £365, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £360, T J and I Bell Belgian Blue £360, S and A Saunderson Longhorn £355, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £350 and A Ritchie, Holywood Friesian £350.

Heifer calves sold to: T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Limousin £425, W J Taylor, Kircubbin, Newtownards Holstein £400, A Ritchie, Holywood Limousin £400, T J and I Bell Belgian Blue £390, Limousin £390, Ross Clyde, Broughshane Simmental £380, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Limousin £345, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £340, J Ferguson Belgian Blue £325, A Scott, Glarryford Charolais £320, J Ferguson Snr Belgian Blue £320, Belgian Blue £320, T J and I Bell, Simmental £320, Hugh Hall Belgian Blue £310, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £310 and J and J Huey, Armoy (2) Limousin £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A Ritchie, Holywood £350, £230, A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (4) £215, Alex Magee, Larne (5) £210, A Magee Snr (2) £205, A Ritchie, (2) £200, Roger Lyttle, Larne £195, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £180, Roger Lyttle £170, J Huey, Armoy £165, James Campbell, Bushmills (2) £165, A Ritchie, £150, James Campbell, Bushmills £150 and A Ritchie £140.

An entry of 460 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Limousin 350kg at £1,040 presented by David Andrew, Templepatrick, heifers sold to £515 over for a Charolais 360kg at £875 offered by James McQuiston, Ballymoney.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter (2) Simmental 250kg, £755 (302), Ian McMullan, Cloughey (3) Limousin 260kg, £760 (292), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 240kg, £690 (287), Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter (4) Simmental 260kg, £745 (286), W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 270kg £750 (277), W R Magee (3) Limousin 250kg, £680 (272), Cecil Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg, £730 (270) and Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 280kg, £755 (269).

301-350kgs

David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg, £1,040 (297), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 310kg, £875 (282), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg, £950 (279), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg, £860 (277), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 320kg, £880 (275), A Abbott Charolais 340kg, £925 (272), Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), J McQuiston British Blue 330kg, £890 (269), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 310kg, £835 (269), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 310kg, £825 (266), J Jones, Belfast Limousin 340kg, £895 (263), K Smart, Glenwherry Limousin 330kg, £860 (260), Gary Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £820 (256), local farmer Limousin 320kg, £820 (256) and R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 350kg, £890 (254).

351kg and over

David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg, £1,040 (288), J McQuiston, Ballymoney British Blue 360kg, £1,010 (280), David Andrew Limousin 360kg, £1,000 (277), local farmer Limousin 360kg, £980 (272), David Andrew Limousin 370kg, £1,005 (271), Limousin 380kg, £1,030 (271), Limousin 390kg, £1,055 (270), local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg, £960 (266), J McBride, Martinstown Limousin 370kg, £970 (262), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry (2) Limousin 380kg, £990 (260), David Andrew, Limousin 370kg £960 (259), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 380kg, £975 (256), W J and R J Cuthbert, Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £930 (251), James McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg, £915 (247) and R J McNeill, Glenarm Limousin 360kg, £890 (247).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Cecil Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d'Aquitaine 200kg, £580 (290), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg, £800 (285), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry (4) Limousin 290kg, £795 (274), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 270kg, £735 (272), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), R Hunter, Larne Simmental 240kg, £640 (266), W R Magee, Kilwaughter (3) Limousin 240kg, £635 (264), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 250kg, £640 (256), R Hunter, Larne (2) Simmental 270kg, £690 (255), A McErlean, Portglenone Simmental 280kg, £710 (253).

301-350kgs

A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), Gary Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), W R Geddis, Magheragall Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £800 (250), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg, £850 (250), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg, £770 (248), E M Query, Whitehead Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg, £830 (244), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £755 (243), E M Query Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg, £800 (242), Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £770 (240), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg, £770 (240), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £765 (239), Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £725 (233), J Cormican, Ballinderry Simmental 350kg, £805 (230) and K Smart, Glenwherry Limousin 310kg, £710 (229).

351kg and over

J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg, £875 (243), Patterson Butchers, Randalstown Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), E M Query, Whitehead Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £860 (232), Patterson Butchers Limousin 380kg, £880 (231), S O’Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 410kg, £915 (223), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 370kg, £805 (217), W T McGookin, Larne Charolais 400kg, £870 (217), C and M White, Aughafatten Simmental 360kg, £780 (216), A Smyth, Moorfields Hereford 380kg, £820 (215), J and S Gawn, Kells Charolais 390kg, £840 (215), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 380kg, £810 (213), A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 400kg, £850 (212), Limousin 420kg, £890 (211), W R Geddis, Magheragall Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg, £820 (210), Stephen Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 390kg, £820 (210) and A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 420kg, £880 (209).

A great show of sheep in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £262, pet lambs to £50.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: M Currie, Antrim 3 Charollais ewes and 6 lambs £262, 2 Charollais ewes and 4 lambs £252, 3 Charollais ewes and 6 lambs £248, 3 Charollais ewes and 6 lambs £248, T A Smyth, Randalstown 3 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £232, Joe Adams, Glarryford 3 crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £232, M Currie 3 mule ewes and 6 lambs £225, 3 Charollais ewes and 3 lambs £222, P McConnell 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £222, W S McConnell, Ballyclare 2 Texel ewes and 1 lamb £222, R Crawford, Magheramourne 4 mule ewe and 8 lambs £220, T A Smyth, Randalstown 1 mule ewe and 2 lambs £220, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 mule ewes and 6 lambs £218, 3 mule ewes and 6 lambs £215, Alan Montgomery 1 mule ewe and 2 lambs £215, I Montgomery 4 mule ewes and 4 lambs £212, 4 mule ewes and 4 lambs £210, R Crawford, Magheramourne 4 mule ewes and 8 lambs £205, M Currie 4 mule ewes and 4 lambs £205, 5 mule ewes and 5 lambs £205, 5 mule ewes and 5 lambs £205, I Montgomery 4 mule ewes and 4 lambs £205, 3 mule ewes and 6 lambs £205, 5 mule ewes and 5 lambs £200, S Rainey, Ballygally 8 crossbred ewes and 12 lambs £200.

A good entry of 360 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, April 30 resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £770 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1,370 presented by S Brown, Ballinderry.

Heifers sold to £645 over for a pair of Charolais 510kg at £1,155 offered by Duncan Brothers, Antrim.

Heifers 0-500kgs

David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg, £780 (251), (3) Charolais 320kg, £740 (231), Charolais 340kg, £765 (225), C Minford, Nutts Corner Limousin 450kg, £965 (214), Allen Ferguson, Straid Limousin 310kg, £660 (212), Duncan Brothers, Antrim (2) Limousin 470kg, £1,000 (212), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 420kg, £890 (211), C Minford, Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), Duncan Brothers, Antrim (3) Limousin 450kg, £950 (211) and David Arrell (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg, £835 (208).

501kg and over

Duncan Brothers, Antrim (2) Charolais 510kg, £1,155 (226), Austin Shaw, Larne Limousin 580kg, £1,185 (204), A McNeilly, Muckamore Limousin 510kg, £1,030 (202), Austin Shaw, Charolais 620kg, £1,250 (201), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 560kg, £1,110 (198), Allen Ferguson, Straid Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), local farmer Limousin 520kg, £1,015 (195), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 560kg, £1,090 (194), Limousin 590kg, £1,130 (191), Limousin 620kg, £1,180 (190), A McNeilly, (2) Limousin 510kg, £950 (186), Austin Shaw Limousin 650kg, £1,200 (184), Charolais 570kg, £1,050 (184), Charolais 620kg, £1,140 (183).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

David Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 330kg, £890 (269), (3) Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), Charolais 320kg, £820 (256), (2) Charolais 330kg, £840 (254), Charolais 270kg, £680 (251), Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg, £860 (245), (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg, £835 (245), Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), Simmental 390kg, £950 (243), T Steele, Rasharkin Charolais 420kg, £1,010 (240), P Penney, Larne Saler 350kg, £830 (237) and David Arrell (2) Charolais 370kg, £875 (236).

501kg and over

S Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 550kg, £1,270 (230), Limousin 600kg, £1,370 (228), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £1,280 (220), D Kennedy, Ballymena Charolais 560kg, £1,225 (218), T Rea, Larne Charolais 510kg, £1,100 (215), D Kennedy Charolais 580kg, £1,250 (215), local farmer Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,120 (215), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 590kg, £1,265 (214), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 590kg, £1,240 (210), Limousin 650kg, £1,345 (206), James Sheppard, Raloo Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), D Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 530kg, £1,090 (205), Charolais 570kg, £1,160 (203), K Brown, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 640kg, £1,300 (203), James Sheppard Limousin 520kg, £1,055 (202) and A Christie, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg, £1,030 (202).

An entry of 800 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday, May 1 resulted in a slightly easier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 489p for a pen of 3 Suffolk 19kg at £93 presented by M Denvir, Randalstown.

Fat hoggets sold to 428p for a Texel 21kg at £90 presented by A Speedy, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £106.

Spring lambs (236)

Top price per kg: M Denvir, Randalstown 3 Suffolk 19kg, £93 (489), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 1 Texel 19kg, £92 (484), R Graham, Broughshane 3 Suffolk 19.5kg, £92 (471), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 2 Dorset 19.5kg, £91 (466), T McConnell, Parkgate 7 Charollais 19.5kg, £90 (461), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 22kg, £101.50 (461), R Sloan 3 Charollais 21kg, £96 (457), Patrick Higgins, Martinstown 8 Dorset 21kg, £96 (457), J Murray, Ballymoney 9 Texel 21.5kg, £98 (455), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 6 Suffolk 21.5kg, £98 (455), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 42 Suffolk 21.5kg, £97.50 (453), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 15 Texel 21.5kg, £97 (451), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 2 Texel 22kg, £99 (450), N and J McKee, Cairncastle 16 Dorset 21.5kg, £96.50 (448), Noel Crawford, Glenariffe 5 Dorset 19.5kg, £87.50 (448) and M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 6 Texel 20.5kg, £91.50 (446).

Hoggets (332)

Top price per kg: A Speedy, Randalstown 1 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), Andrew McNeilly, Randalstown 2 Suffolk 24.5kg, £103 (420), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 37 Blackface 23kg, £93.50 (406), A Brennan, Larne 13 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), Steven Ingram, Islandmagee 3 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), M Moffett, Broughshane 21 Charollais 24kg, £94.50 (393), R Brown, Ballymena 25 Texel 24kg, £92 (383), D and F Kinney, Cushnendall 1 crossbred 21kg, £80 (381), M Elliott, Armoy 5 Blackface 24kg, £90 (375), M Sloan, Moneymore 15 Texel 22.5kg, £84 (373), T J and I Bell, Ballyclare 6 Texel 22kg, £81.50 (370), W L Wilson, Ballyclare 5 Texel 27kg, £100 (370), G Rowney, Ballynure 8 Suffolk 25.5kg, £94 (368), H Carson, Dundrod 26 Texel 26kg, £95 (364), S Wilson, Ballymena 7 Blackface 23kg, £83 (360) and D Thompson, Randalstown 1 Texel 28kg, £100 (357).

Hoggets top price per kg: Andrew McNeilly, Randalstown 2 Suffolk 24kg, £103, M and E Holmes, Garvagh 26 Suffolk 38kg, £103, M Elliott, Armoy 2 crossbred 31.5kg, £100, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 5 Texel 27kg, £100, R J Bell, Kells 3 Texel 34.5kg, £100, D Thompson, Glenwherry 3 Suffolk 29kg, £100, 2 Suffolk 29kg, £100, 1 Texel 28kg, £100, Felix McKendry, Broughshane 1 Texel 33kg, £99, A M O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 5 Dorset 30kg, £99, J Harkness, Crumlin 1 Texel 30kg, £97, H Carson, Dundrod 26 Texel 26kg, £95, Russell Craig, Broughshane 1 Dorset 33kg, £95, M Moffett, Broughshane 21 Charollais 24kg, £94.50, G Rowney, Ballynure 8 Suffolk 25.5kg, £94 and I Montgomery, Glenwherry 37 Blackface 23kg, £93.50.

Fat ewes (223)

First quality

Suffolk - £75-£100

Texel - £80-£106

Crossbred - £79-£96

Blackface - £71-£92