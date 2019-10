Breeding ewes sell for £220 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday (October 17) at Hilltown Mart breeding ewes sold for £132, store lambs sold for £85, fat lambs sold for £74.50 and fat ewes sold for £84.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer, £74.50 for 25kg (295ppk). Hilltown farmers, £74.50 for 24kg (286ppk), £73.50 for 23kg (319ppk), £72.50 for 25kg (283ppk), £67.50 for 21kg (321ppk), £66.50 for 20kg (329ppk). Dromara farmer, £74 for 23kg(309ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £70.50 for 22kg (319ppk). Annaclone farmer, £69.50 for 23kg (302ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £68 for 22.5kg (302ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer, £85 for 18.5kg (454ppk), £64.50 for 18kg (358ppk), £64 for 18kg (355ppk), £62.50 for 18kg (347ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £64.50 for 19kg (334ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £64 for 18.5kg (344ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £63 for 17.5kg (358ppk).

Fat ewes: Newry farmer, £84. Hilltown farmer, £82, £81.50. Rathfriland farmer, £78.

Breeding ewes: Bryansford farmer, £132, £110, £94, £92.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart, breeding rams sold to £220, breeding ewes sold for £113, fat lambs sold for £75.50 and store lambs sold for £64.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmers, £75.50 for 27kg (279ppk), £71.50 for 23kg (310ppk). Kilkeel farmers, £75.50 for 24kg (313ppk), £71.50 for 25kg (286ppk). Dromara farmer, £75 for 26kg (288ppk), £74 for 24kg (308ppk). Warrenpoint farmer, £74.50 for 25kg (294ppk). Newry farmer, £73.50 for 25kg (288ppk). Ballyward farmers, £73 for 27.5kg (265ppk), £70 for 24.5kg (285ppk). Banbridge farmer, £72.50 for 24.5kg (295ppk). Dromore farmer, £72 for 22.5kg (320ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £70.50 for 22kg (320ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer, £64 for 18.5kg (345ppk), £63.50 for 18kg (352ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £62.50 for 17kg (357ppk), £52 for 15.5kg (335ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £61.50 for 18kg (341ppk), £60.50 for 17kg (355ppk). Ballyward farmer, £56.50 for 322ppk). Hilltown farmer, £55 for 15kg (366ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer, £85. Castlewellan farmer, £84. Kilkeel farmers, £82, £75.50. Dromore farmer, £81. Rathfriland farmer, £80. Newry farmer, £77.Kilcoo farmer, £73.

Breeding ewes: Cabra farmer, £113. Kilkeel farmer, £106.

Breeding rams: Rathfriland farmer, £220, £200, £170. Hilltown farmer, £95.