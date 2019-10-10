Breeding ewes sell to £140 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 2,384 head, last Wednesday night saw a great trade for all types of stock with store lambs really sharp and many customers looking for grazing lambs.

Breeding ewes sold to £140 and fat lambs sold to £76.00.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

A B Wilson, Armoy 26kgs, £76.00. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £73.00. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £72.50. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £71.00. Richard Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £70.00. Ian Young, Coleraine, 23kgs, £70.00.

STORE LAMBS

Donal McCormick, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £69.00. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 34 Suffolk, £67.50, 34 Texel, £65.50. John McNeill, Cushendun, 50 Blackface, £53.00. J Agnew, Carnlough, 37 Texel, £66.20. Una McCaughan, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £55.50. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £58.00. Donal McCormick, Ballycastle, 22 Texel, £65.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 12 Texel, £67.00. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 9 Suffolk, £60.50. John McAuley, Cushendun, 15 Texel, £59.50. S White, Cloughmills, 20 Texel, £64.00. Henry McNeill, Carnlough, 52 Blackface, £48.00. Gabriel Gillan, Glenarm, 30 crossbred, £47.00. A O Devlin, Armoy, 40 Suffolk, £55.50. J J McAlister, Glendun, 67, Blackface, £50.50. B McKay, Cushendun, 26 Suffolk, £55.50.

EWE LAMBS

S McGarrel, Glenarm 5 Suffolk, £110. John McDonnell, Cushendall, 10 Mules, £107, 12, £75.00. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Mules, £100. Thomas Mclaughlin, Claudy, 14 Blackface, £85.00.

RAMS

Alistair Sampson, Maghera, Texel, £300, £200. Sean McAlister, Ballyvoy, Blue Leicester, £250. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, W/C, £150.

FAT EWES

J Agnew, Glenarm, 2 Texel, £91.00. Ivan Morrison, Ballymoney, 9 Texel, £79.50. John McGill, Ballycastle, 1 Texel, £79.00. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 3 crossbred, £70.00. Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, 24 crossbred, £55.00. P J McQuillan, Martinstown, 6 crossbred, £56.50. John Darragh, Ballycastle, 39 Blackface, £36.50. Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, 6 Blackface, £46.50. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 9 crossbred, £75.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.