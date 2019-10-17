Breeding ewes selling up to £130 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of just over 2,000 head met with one of the best trades in weeks.

Fat lambs sold to £75.00, ewe lambs sold to £108, store lambs saw a fantastic trade with stock selling to a top price of £68.00, breeding ewes sold up to £130 and fat ewes topped at £85.00.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs £75.00. Robert McCaughan, Ballymoney, 25kgs £73.00. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs £71.50. A E Devlin, Limavady, 25kgs £72.00. Patrick McKendry, Armoy, 24kgs £71.50. Pat McKinley, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £72.00. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 25kgs £72.00. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £71.00. J Fisher, Ballycastle, 25kgs £71.00. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 25kgs £71.20. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £71.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £71.00. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 24kgs £71.00. Ballylurgan Farms, 23kgs £71.00. K Lavery, Randalstown, 23kgs £71.00.

EWE LAMBS

D McMullan, Glenariffe, 9 Mules, £108, 11, £100, 6, £89.00. Tommy McKillop, Glenarm, 12 Blackface, £82.00, 10, £75.00. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £101. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £86.00, 12, £80.00, 12, £78.00. P McAuley, Carnlough, 11 Mules, £100. S Venny, Downpatrick, 12 Texel, £95.00, 12, £87.00.

STORE LAMBS

D McAteer, Garvagh, 12 Suffolk, £68.00. P McKendry, Armoy, 16 Texel, £66.50. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 60 Suffolk, £63.50, 60, £63.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £64.00. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 27 Texel, £59.00. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 28 Suffolk, £60.00. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 61, crossbred, £64.00. V and C Butler, 44 crossbred, £56.00. Philip Christie, Ballymoney, 25 Texel, £55.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 28kgs Suffolk, £54.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 52 Blackface £48.50. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, 38 crossbred, £61.00. Kells Producer, 27 Texel, £59.50. Robt Martin, Dunloy, 26 Suffolk, £60.00. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 13 Suffolk, £59.00. Catherine O’Hara, Rasharkin, 23 crossbred, £55.00. Martin McDonnell, Cushendall, 13 crossbred, £58.50. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 25 Texel, £62.00. Chas McAlister, Cushendall, 20 Blackface £56.00.

FAT EWES

Ballylurgan Farms, Randalstown, 14 Texel, £85.00. S White, Cloughmills, 11 Texel, £78.00.

S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 19 Texel, £76.50. J Cassley, Armoy, 10 crossbred £62.00. P Convery, Cushendun, 15 crossbred £57.50. Pat O’Neill, Cushendun, 7 crossbred, £59.50. P Donnelly, Martinstown, 12 crossbred, £62.00. R McHenry, Torr, 11 Cheviot, £52.50.

BREEDING EWES/RAMS

T A Aiken, Coleraine, 14 S/C hogget, £130, 7, £110. Fairmount Farms, Claudy, 14 Blackface, £119, 14, £100. J Laverty, Loughguile, Blue Leicester rams, £180. Carnlough Farm, Texel ram, £130.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.