Breeding ewes sold to £175 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1150 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 18 sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold from £72 to £78 with good quality pens selling from 290p to 306p per kilo for 24.2 kilo at £74 each, followed by 24.4 kilos at £74 each.

Good quality middleweights sold 300p to 326p per kilo for 21 kilos at £68.50 followed by 20 kilos at £64 each.

Light stores sold from 350p to 389p per kilo for 16.2 kilos at £63 each followed by 14.6 kilos at £56 each.

An entry of 107 cull ewes sold from £65 to £100 each with second quality ewes from £40 to £60 each.

A smaller entry of breeding ewes sold to £175 each with others from £130 to £170 each.

Ram lambs sold to a top of £380 for a Suffolk ram lamb.

HEAVY LAMBS

Hamiltonsbawn farmer: 24.3k, £74, 306p; Tandragee seller: 24.4k, £74, 303p; Kilcoo farmer: 24.9k, £75, 301p; Armagh farmer: 24.3k, £73, 300p; Keady seller: 24k, £71.50, 298p; Jerrettspass farmer: 24.6k, £73, 297p and Tandragee seller: 25k, £74, 296p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 21k, £68.50, 326p; Portadown farmer: 20k, £64, 320p; Richhill farmer: 22.5k, £71, 316p; Enagh farmer: 23.3k, £73, 313p; Coalisland seller: 23k, £72, 313p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.9k, £68.50, 313p and Newtownhamilton farmer: 23.5k, £73.50, 313p.

STORES

Markethill seller: 16.2k, £63, 389p; Loughgilly producer: 14.6k, £56, 384p; Kilcoo seller: 10.8k, £41, 379p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 11k, £41, 373p; Meigh farmer: 13.8k, £51, 369p; Dungannon seller: 13.6k, £49.50, 364p and Belleeks farmer: 16.7k, £60, 359p.