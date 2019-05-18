‘Breeding for performance’ events in Ballymena and Clogher

“Breeding for Performance” will be the title of two events targeted at beef farmers, that are being organised by AFBI, CAFRE and AgriSearch.

The events will be held on Tuesday 28th May in Ballymena Livestock Market and Wednesday 29th May in Clogher Livestock Market. Both events start at 7pm and will last for approximately two hours.

These events are part of a series on “Future Proofing Beef & Sheep Farming” which are being held during 2019 to communicate the latest findings of beef and sheep research.

Prof. David Kenny from Teagasc Grange will give an update on ongoing research into bull fertility and its importance for suckler herds.

Representatives from AFBI and CAFRE will speak on optimising output in the suckler herd through good nutrition of the cow and the calf and the use of synchronisation programs, the selection of breeding stock (heifers and bulls) with a focus on EBV’s and animal health planning to optimise and safeguard cow and calf health.

All farmers are welcome to attend.

Further information can be found on the AgriSearch website. Please note that photographs and videos will be taken at this event for promotional and knowledge exchange purposes to include press releases, social media and websites.