Breeding hoggets sell to £151 at Lisahally Mart

Sheep remain a steady trade with fat lambs selling to £84.

Store lambs sold to £71, fat ewes sold to £120 and breeding hoggets sold to £151.

FAT LAMBS

H Brown £84/25kg, A McGuinness £82/24kg, John McWilliams £80/24kg,S Williamson £80/24kg, £78/23kg, Brian Johnston £77/24kg, Patrick Duffy £77/26kg, Reid Clarke £77/26kg, Stephen Johnston £76.50/24kg, Stuart Caskie £76.50/25kg, Hugh O'Connor £76/25kg, Hugh McGuinness £75/25kg, C Brown £75/23kg, S Kelly £75/25kg, John Dodds £75/24kg, Alwyn Fleming £75/24kg and Austin Duncan £75/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Michael O'Hara £71, Gerard Doherty £7050, Patrick McNicholl £70, E Elder £67.50, £66, Harry Devenney £65 and Paul Lusby £62, £60.

FAT EWES

C Kelly £120, £115, £100, Cochrane Boyle £85, Robert Quigley £84, M Sherrard £84, M Boyle £83, John Logue £82, John Ramsey £80.50, Thomas Henderson £79, John Hogg £78, Kelly Farms £74.50 and Austin Duncan £74.

BREEDING HOGGETS

G Warnock £151, Robert Blackburn £138, Damien Conway £130, John Ramsey £126, £120 and Eoin Lynch £125, £120 and Damien Conway £120.