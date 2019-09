Breeding hoggets sell to £172 at Gortin Mart

A packed yard of stock on Monday.

Fat lambs selling to £80, ewe lambs selling to £100, store lambs selling to £66.50, fat ewes selling to £101, breeding hoggets selling to £172 and breeding rams selling to 370gns.

FAT LAMBS

G Hyndley £80/31kg, £79/18kg, Brendan McGovern £74.50/26kg, Gary Watt £73.50/25kg, J Martin £73.20/24kg, Jonathon Doyle £72.50/24kg, Noel McIlwaine £72/23kg, Gary Watt £71/25kg, Allan Speer £70.80/22kg, A Hamilton £70.80/23kg, Michael Conway £68/23kg, Niall McCullagh £66.50/21kg and David Black £66.50/21kg.

EWE LAMBS

Reid Clarke £100, Austin Duncan £94, R McCullagh £85, Reid Clarke £80, John Quigg £77, Ronald Scott £76.50, John Quigg £76, John McCormack £74, £71.50, A McKelvey £73.50, Gordan Blair £72.50, Fearghal McKenna £71.50.

STORE LAMBS

Niall Moore £66.50, S Whelan £66, John Rafferty £65 and William Orr £65.

FAT EWES

Jonathon Doyle £101, T and J Adams £90, David McFarland £84, Adrian McKelvey £81, Malcolm Fleming £80, R Moore £80, Reid Clarke £80, David Black £78 and Bernard Devine £77.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Michael O'Neill £172, £160, £160, £158, £152, £150, £150, £150, £150, £148, £140, James Wilson £150, £148, £138, £138, £125 and Oliver Parkhill £125.

BREEDING RAMS

William Tait 370g, Glenpark Farms 340g, 330g, 320g, Warren Gilmour 310g, 280g,220g, W Tait 260g, 220g, 190g, Ronald Scott 250g and Richard Mowbray 210g.