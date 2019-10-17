Breeding hoggets selling to £135 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sell to £88 on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Another sharp trade for store lambs selling to £67, fat ewes selling to £110, breeding hoggets selling to £135 and breeding rams 460gns.

FAT LAMBS

Niall Daly £88/33kg, S Lynch £77/30kg, Colm Murray £76/24kg, Roy Givan £75/28kg, Patrick Gallagher £75/26kg, S Daly £74.80/27kg, Keith McMullin £74.80/25kg, Thomas Perry £74.50/25kg, Owen Devlin £74.50/27kg, Michael McGlade £74/25kg, K and G Pinkerton £74/25kg, Seamus Molloy £73.80/25kg, Glenn Cuddy £7320/24kg, Stanley Wilson £73.20/24kg, Michael McGlade £73.20/26kg, Francis O’Donnell £73/25kg, Glenn Cuddy £73/24kg and John O’Donnell £72.80/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Ian Kee £67, G Skelton £66.50, E Cartwright £66, £63, Charles Beattie £65.50, G Conway £63.50, J McCay £63.50, Ian McKee £63, Michael Donaghy £6250, Paul Mullin £62, M and G McGuigan £61.50, C Beattie £59.50, S Kelly £57 and William Orr £57.

FAT EWES

Chris Devine £110, £105, M Parks £102, £98, Michael McCullagh £90, Gordan Blair £87, A Murphy £85, £84, Gerard Skelton £83, Michael McCullagh £82, Robert Campbell £78, Samuel Moore £76, £75, Reid CLarke £76 and Francis O’Donnell £72.

BREEDING HOGGETS

S Moore £135, £135, £135, £130 and £130.

BREEDING RAMS

William Moore 460gns, 400gns, 370gns, 350gns, David Mawhinney 400gns, 240gns, 240gns, 220gns, 220gns, 210gns, 210gns, Niall Daly 280gns, 200gns and A McKelvey 200gns.