Breeding hoggets selling to £140 at Gortin Mart

A steady trade with fat lambs selling to £80/25kg, store lambs selling to £70, ewe lambs selling to £85, fat ewes selling to £118, breeding hoggets selling to £140 and breeding rams selling to 330gns.

FAT LAMBS

Stephen Lindsay £80/25kg, Peter Kealey £76/26kg, Victor Laughlin £76/29kg, Gordan Blair £75/26kg, Samuel Pauley £74.80/25kg, John Young £3.80/24kg, Stephen Lindsay £73.50/24kg, A McCullagh £73.50/26kg, Patrick Kelly £73/26kg, S Whelan £72.50/25kg, Martin Brennan £72/25kg, Stephen Lindsay £72/24kg, Gerard McCann £72/25kg, Keith McMullan £72/24kg, Samuel Pauley £72/24kg, Patrick McKenna £72/25kg, Gerard McCann £71/23kg and Harry Cashel £71/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

J Lynch £70, P Keenan £70, M Bradley £70, Michael Fox £70, J Whiteside £66.50 and D McFarland £66.

EWES LAMBS

J Black £85, £84, M Lynch £83, £80 and Stephen Lindsay £80.50.

FAT EWES

Peter McElhome £118, D and E Allen £97, John McCullagh £88, S Galbraith £88, J and H Foster £84, D and E Allen £83.50, John McCullagh £82, Victor Pinkerton £80, Gordan Blair £80, Victor Laughlin £79 and Pat McCrory £75.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Claudy farmer £140, W McLaughlin £128, Jack McCullagh £125, £120, £118, £100 and John Warnock £100.

BREEDING RAMS

Wallace Rodgers 330gns, 290gns, J and H Foster 280gns, Moses Irwin 260gns, 250gns, J and H Foster 230gns, 210gns, William Moore 210gns, Moses Irwin 200gns and Colm Murray 200gns.