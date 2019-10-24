Breeding rams selling to 300 guineas at Gortin Mart

A steady trade with ewe lambs selling to £83, fat lambs selling to £78, store lambs selling to £68, fat ewes selling to £123 and breeding rams selling to 300 guineas.

EWE LAMBS

Owen Devlin £83, Alan Boyd £80, Edward McCullagh £77, Raymond Boyd £73, John Young £72 and Ashley Bowden £72.

FAT LAMBS

Robert Spence £78/26kg, £76/25kg, Allen Speer £73/25kg, Daniel Gormley £72/26kg, Robert McAdoo £72/26kg, Conor Dlay £72/24kg, Stephen Cassidy £72/26kg, S and S Conway £72/25kg, Eamon McGirr £71.80/24kg, Patrick O’Brien £71.80/26kg, Conor McCullagh £71.50/23kg, Samuel Pauley £71.50/26kg, David Scott £71.50/24kg, Kevin McCullagh £71/23kg, Glenn Cuddy £71/23kg, Denis McConnell £70.50/24kg and Liam Gormley £70/25kg.

STORE LAMBS

Ashley Bowden £68, Allan Speer £68, Conor Daly £67.80 and Neal Collins £67.

FAT EWES

Charles Boyd £123, John McCrosson £99, Samuel Pauley £98.50, John McCrosson £96, Michael McCullagh £94, Ashley Bowden £80, Seamus Kirk £79, William Tait £74, James Hamilton £74 and Margaret McGoldrick £72,

BREEDING RAMS,

Robert McAdoo 300 guineas, 250 guineas, William Moore 290 guineas, 290 guineas, 230 guineas, A Bradley 280 guineas, Drew Baxter 240 guineas, 200 guineas, L Moore 240 guineas and John Doherty 210 guineas.